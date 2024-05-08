Why Fubara’s 20-day first anniversary celebrations will be low-key

*To be devoid of fanfare, flamboyance

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has lined up a 20-day programme of events and activities to mark his first year in office as the governor of Rivers State.

Chairman, Central Planning Committee of the First Anniversary, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo,who also the Secretary to the State Government disclosed the lined up of events during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Dr Danagogo said the 20-Day programme will not be a display of much fun fare and elaborate flamboyance but will involve commissioning of projects, flagging off of new ones and other activities.

He explained that the programme will kick start on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, with the commissioning of the 11km old Bori Road in Eleme Local Government Area which is to serve as an alternative route to the East-West Road, while the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road will be commissioned on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The SSG also stated that the programme will continue with flag off of the Elele-Umudioga-Egbeda-Ubimini-Ikiri-Omoku 31 km road on Thursday, May 16; commissioning of the Emohua-Terma road on Friday, May 17; commissioning of Egbeda Internal roads project in Emohua Local Government Area on Monday, May 20; commissioning of phase 1 of Port Harcourt Electrical Village and flag off of phase 2 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

He further explained that on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23, the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit 2024 will be held in the state to discuss investment opportunities, while the Okania-Ogbogoro road will be flagged off on Friday, May 24, 2024

Other events for the one year celebration as disclosed in the briefing include; commissioning of the dualized Omoku-Egbema road on Saturday, May 25.

Also, Lady Valerie Fubara, wife of the Governor will mark the Children’s Day celebration on May 27, followed by a State Banquet to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State on the same date, accompanied by the unveiling of a book on Rivers State.

According to the SSG, the programme continues on Tuesday, May 28, with the launching of a Youth Development programme; holding of Accountability Forum to present Governor Fubara’s stewardship and scorecard on May 29, and the flag off of phase 2 of Trans Kalabari road on Thursday, May 30 ,while the Governor will present Certificates to some Traditional Rulers on Friday May 31 followed by a Praise Night on the same day.

Other events include, Rivers Marathon on Saturday, June 1 and Thanksgiving Service at Saint Paul Anglican Cathedral Garrison, Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

On his part the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Senibo Joe Johnson emphasised that over 103 kilometers of road will be commissioned to include Andoni section 27 km, Emohua-Terma 23km, Egbeda Internal roads 21km, Omoku-Egbema 21 and old Bori Road 11km.

Recall that Governor Fubara was sworn administration’s took the oath of office on May 29th 2023 succeeding former Governor Nyesom Wike now Minister of Federal Capital Territory Abuja.