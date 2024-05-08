Fighting corruption: Yusuf blocks IGR leakages in Kano

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 12:34 pm


Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduanuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

In his determined bid to confront corruption in Kano, the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has inaugurated New Management Structure for Kano Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Services.

The latest development came at the heels of Sani Dambo to man as the Special Adviser on Investment (SAI).

A Statement released by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that Yusuf approved the appointment of Dr. Zaid Abubakar as the new Executive Chairman of Kano State Internal Revenue Services (KIRS).

The Governor also approved, the appointment of Kassim Ibrahim as the Executive Director of the Revenue Board.

Nature further stated that: “The new management structure will take effect immidialy while the former Chairman of Kano State Internal Revenue Services Alh. Sani Abdulkadir Dambo is reassigned to serve as Special Adviser on Investment to the Governor.”

