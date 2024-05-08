IGP files two count charge of conspiracy,pejury against 2 Directors of  Fenchurch Energy Nigeria Limited

Akin Kuponiyi

The Inspector General of Police has filed a two count charge of conspiracy and Pejury against a Limited Liability company Fenchurch Energy Nigeria Limited and two of it’s Directors Babafunsho Adeyemi and Olufemi Bakare

In the two count charge number FHC/L/265C/2024 filed before a Federal high court in Lagos by the combine team of Police Prosecuting counsel from Legal /Prosecution Section,Kafaru Tinubu House Force Headquarters Abuja,Kyije Roland Abang ànd Chibuike C.Amuka,it was allegedly stated that,Babafunsho Adeyemi,Olufemi Bakare and thier company sometime in February 2023 conspired together to commit pejury when they in other to mislead the Court stated on oath in suit no. FHC/L/CS/319/2023 in paragraph 24 of thier affidavit deposed to before the Court that “the shareholding of the 1st Plaintiff/Applicant and Bastanchury Limited in the 1st Defendant as altered by the Shares Subscription Agreement dated 15th March, 2019 ought to be registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission with the relevant documents and filings made thereon; but same has not been done as the 1st Plaintiff and Bastanchury Limited as at 30th January,2023 still has 50% shareholding each on the 1st Defendant” facts they knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 117 and punishable under Section 118 of the Criminal Code Act.

The three defendants will be arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor tommorrow

The two count charge as filed before the court by the Police prosecutor

COUNT ONE

That you Babafunsho Adeyemi ‘m’ of No. 154, Prince Ade Odedina street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Olufemi Bakare ‘m’ of No. 136 Mandela Estate,Ikoyi,Lagos and Fenchurch Energy Nigeria Ltd on or about the 22nd day of February, 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspired among yourselves to commit felony to wit: pejury and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act.

COUNT TWO

That you Babafunsho Adeyemi ‘m’ of No. 154, Prince Ade Odedina street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Olufemi Bakare ‘m’ of No. 136 Mandela Estate,Ikoyi, Lagos and Fenchurch Energy Nigeria Ltd on or about the 22nd day of February, 2023 within the jurisdiction of this

Honourable Court did commit the offence of perjury when you in other to mislead the Court stated on oath in suit no. FHC/L/CS/319/2023 in paragraph 24 of your affidavit deposed before this Honourable Court that “the shareholding of the 1st Plaintiff/Applicant and Bastanchury Limited in the 1st Defendant as altered by the Shares Subscription Agreement dated 15th March, 2019 ought to be registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission with the relevant documents and filings made thereon; but same has not been done as the 1st Plaintiff and Bastanchury Limited as at 30th January,2023 still has 50% shareholding each on the 15th Defendant” facts you know to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 117 and punishable under Section 118 of the Criminal Code Act.