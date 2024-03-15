President Tinubu’s support is responsible for infrastructure upgrades in Ekiti, says Oyebanji

*As the Governor concludes three -day project inspection

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has cited the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government for his ability to sustain the massive infrastructure upgrade going on in different parts of the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who disclosed this Thursday evening in Ado-Ekiti after his three-day inspection of road projects across the state, said the surge in infrastructure development across the state was a result of additional money the state is receiving from the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s current economic policy.

Oyebanji said his government has been able to take care of all basic responsibilities to citizens and workers as well as take care of its obligations to contractors leading to a remarkable number of projects at different levels of completion across the state. This, he said, was made possible because of the additional funding.

No fewer than 25 ongoing road projects were inspected during the three days of project monitoring. They include the Okeyinmi fly-over bridge; Ado-Ekiti Ring Road; Igede- Igede-Ilawe Road; Erijinyan-Ilawe Road; Ikogosi-Igbara Road; Ikere-Igbara-Odo Road; Ado-Akure Road; Ikere-Ise-Emure Road; Ikere-Ado Road, Ikere –Ilawe road; GRA road dualisation and GRA 3rd Extension road.

Others are Omisanjana-Alasia-Deeper Life –Atlas Road; Agric Olope- Moferere Road; Ado-work-Ifaki roda; Hospital Management Board Road; Jimoh Aliu Road; Isinbode-Ara-Ikole Road; Ikole Township road; Itapa-Ijelu-Omu road; Ijero township road; Ayegunle-Ijurin-Iloro/Ipoti-Ilukuno road.

Governor Oyebanji, in a brief encounter with residents during the inspection, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his continuous support of the state. “For all these projects, we should thank God, and we should thank the President who is supporting us in Ekiti. If you remember, when he came here to campaign, he told the Ekiti people that I was his son and he would help me. The President stands by me and he’s helping me, I can’t lie.

“All the money we are spending on these projects is as a result of the additional money we got from the federal government which was made possible by the President, who took the bull by the horns, effected some economic changes that resulted in more money for the state. If not, where would we have gotten the money to do all these projects?”, he retorted.

The Governor who called on the people to show understanding for the President’s programmes and policies, said President Tinubu was fully prepared for the task of taking Nigeria to the promised land, adding however, that the current hardship could be described as necessary pangs that usually precede child delivery.

“The president is courageous and he is on top of the situation. He needs our prayers and support and I am sure we shall all smile at the end of the day because the policies are well-intentioned.” He added.

Speaking on his observation on the quality of work done on the roads, Governor Oyebanji said he was satisfied with the pace and quality of work done by the contractors, adding that most of them are working towards the set deadlines.

The Governor said he is particularly happy to note that people in different communities have taken ownership of the projects in their communities, a development he said is in line with the administration’s development agenda.

He said the inspection was to ensure that the contractors adhere strictly to the terms of their contracts so that the people can have value for their money, adding that the huge volume of projects being undertaken simultaneously would not in any way affect the government’s unwavering commitment to regular payment of salaries of workers, pensions and other obligations.

“I am satisfied with the quality of work. I have not seen any contractor that has not done well, so am happy with the level of work done with the commitment and with the communal ownership of the projects by the people.”