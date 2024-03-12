Nigeria reaffirms commitment to enhancing maritime security in Gulf of Guinea

Nigeria reaffirms commitment to enhancing maritime security in Gulf of Guinea

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 8:18 pm


Presidents Tinubu of Nigeria and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea

Presidents Tinubu of Nigeria and Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja, and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Special Presidential Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, had conveyed a message from President Mbasogo requesting a state visit by President Tinubu, emphasizing the need to revitalize the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint Commission.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering greater cooperation in various sectors, including oil and gas, and trade.

Responding, President Tinubu reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, describing the relations as strong and brotherly.

He recalled his previous meeting with President Mbasogo, during which they discussed strategies for enhancing economic relations, particularly in the context of ocean and marine economy, and collaborating to address the challenges posed by climate change.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the formal meetings between the two nations would lead to further strengthening of their relationship.

“Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are brotherly nations, and we enjoy very longstanding mutual relations. I am sure when next we meet formally; the relationship between our countries will grow from strength to strength,” the President said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    President Tinubu Approves the Appointment of the FCTA Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Others
    Ronan Redmond 1 hour ago

    Ronan Redmond steps down as commercial director of TVC, recounts success of Seven Years
    Dr. Dayo Mobereola 2 hours ago

    President Tinubu Appoints Dayo Mobereola as New DG of NIMASA
    Senator Abdul Ningi 2 hours ago

    Lawmakers as Nigeria’s greatest albatross
    US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he is against banning TikTok in spite of the threat it poses to national security because a ban on the popular app would make people go crazy and strengthen Facebook, which he regarded as "enemy of the people. Trump said a ban on Twitter would impact young people. 4 hours ago

    Why I’m against banning TikTok – Trump
    Louis Odion 6 hours ago

    Sam’s prophetic muse – Tracking Jagaban’s rise to power
    Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, top and Anchor Nna 6 hours ago

    PDP expels pro-Wike lawmaker for supporting Fubara
    6 hours ago

    N3.7tn budget padding allegation: Senate suspends Ningi for 3 months