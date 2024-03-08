International Women’s Day: See President Tinubu’s Package for Them in Nigeria

International Women’s Day: See President Tinubu’s Package for Them in Nigeria

Friday, March 8, 2024 11:55 am


Senator George Akume at the occasion

Senator George Akume at the occasion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled the Nigeria for Women Programme with a view to advancing the cause of women, children and the vulnerable in the country

At the inauguration ceremony held Thursday at the Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, the President assured that the Scheme will birth a lot of positive changes in the lives of Nigerian women and nation at large

President Tinubu who stated that women play a very critical role in the development of every nation, expressed his administration’s commitment to the implementation of policies and initiatives that will impact positively on their lives, families and nation at large

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President said, Today’s unveiling programme is part of the present administration’s efforts at ensuring an improvement in the welfare of the Nigerian woman

According to him, We are not just committed to the Women in Abuja and other urban centres but government is committed to the well being of all the women in this country, particularly the vulnerable who live in the rural areas

He therefore called on traditional and religious leaders as well as Development Partners to support the administration in its quest to advance the cause of women in the country

Also speaking, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye informed that the Nigeria For Women Programme which encompasses the National Women e-Market Portal, National Helpline, Naija Save Nigeria and Nigeria Integrity Brigade Project is dedicated towards promoting women’s economic empowerment as well as ensuring social inclusion

She commended the donors, development partners and other stakeholders for their commitment to the actualization of an enhancement in the living standard of women and children in the country.

According to her, since I assumed office as Minister of Women Affairs, I have received so much support. I came in with the mindset to change the narratives, because I felt much has been done on trainings, advocacies and consultations, I am not against it but i believe that it is time to empower them sustainably, as this will not only reduce poverty but also create more job opportunities, in line with the policy thrust of government

In a welcome address, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Amb. Gabriel Aduda stated that the Nigeria For Women Project aims at creating an enabling environment for the actualization of the dreams and aspirations of women with a view to promoting gender equality

While describing the traditional institutions as custodians of culture, morals as well as traditions of the people, he expressed optimism that with their massive turn out at the event, there is hope that the people’s mindset will be reshapened to ensure a collective collaboration towards the advancement of the cause of women and children in the country

Amb. Aduda who thanked Donors, Development Partners and other Stakeholders for their support, commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration for creating the enabling environment for the empowerment of women, children and the vulnerable in society

In a goodwill message, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Muhammed Abubakar, pledged the traditional institution’s commitment to the promotion of the well-being of women and girls in the country

He noted that the presence of traditional rulers from all the geo-political zones at the event signifies the level of importance placed on women as the wheel of progress in every developing community.

In her remarks, the UN Women’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, stated that gender equality and women’s empowerment are pivotal to the achievement of sustainable development in any nation.

Investing in women is not just only about economic necessity, but also a fundamental human right. This year, we are reminded to escalate action and investment in women’s economic empowerment across the globe and Nigeria in particular, she said

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Bola Tinubu 19 mins ago

    Leadership: An Alliance with Time
    Governor Fubara speaking with Dr. Bright Ogbonda, Chief Medical Director, Rivers State Hospital Management Board and Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Commissioner for Health during his visit to the Psychiatric Hospital, Rumuigbo on Thursday 2 hours ago

    Fubara directs immediate rehabilitation, expansion of the Psychiatric hospital 
    Globus Bank heaquarters 4 hours ago

    In the aftermath of being defrauded of N1.7b in 2022, Globus Bank has again suffered another loss of N900m
    VP Shettima 4 hours ago

    VP Shettima Inaugurates Intergovernmental Carbon Market Activation Plan Committee
    President Joseph Boakai4 6 hours ago

    Liberia: President Boakai Gets Tough, Establishes Assets Recovery Task Force
    Acho Prince Nna3 6 hours ago

    Why Councilor representing Wike’s Ward 9 resigned, dumped Minister for Fubara
    Armed men 8 hours ago

    Panic as Robbers Attack Banks In Anyigba
    Orelope-Adefulire made this assertion in a statement released by her Special Assistant on media in observance of the 2024 International Women's Day. 9 hours ago

    Women’s Empowerment Crucial for SDGs Implementation – Orelope-Adefulire