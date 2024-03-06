Lagos State Sports Commission Unveils Lagos Stars

Lagos State Sports Commission Unveils Lagos Stars

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 11:27 am


Mr. Lekan Fatodu, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission

Mr. Lekan Fatodu, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission

 

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has launched Lagos STARS (Sports Talents & Athletes Redefining Success), a novel initiative to recognise, celebrate, and honour outstanding athletes, budding talents, and dedicated stakeholders shaping the diverse and vibrant sports ecosystem in the state.

Lagos STARS echoes the commitment of the Lagos State Governor,  Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in advancing and promoting sporting excellence.

The initiative will encompass a range of recognition and support mechanisms, including celebration of athletes across diverse sports disciplines and acknowledgement of their remarkable achievements and contributions to the state’s sporting capability.

It will also recognise the indispensable role played by coaches, trainers, administrators, and other stakeholders in contributing to the success of athletes and talents, appreciating their dedication and contributions to the sporting community.

Additionally, Lagos STARS will also prioritise talent identification and development, actively seeking out and nurturing promising sports talents to help them realise their full potential.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, emphasised the significance of Lagos STARS in advancing the state’s sporting aspirations.

He stated, Lagos STARS underscores the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards enhancing sporting excellence in the state. This initiative will shine a spotlight on individuals and teams who are redefining success, pushing boundaries, inspiring others, and bringing pride to Lagos state through their sports achievements.”

Mr. Ola Okunnu, Director of the Technical Department at the Lagos State Sports Commission, also lauded the initiative, noting that Lagos STARS is a distinctive initiative that will pave the way for a brighter future for sports in Lagos. “It will enchant athletes, inspire sports talents, and propel the state towards achieving even greater sporting success on the national and international stage” he expressed.

Lagos STARS transcends mere acknowledgement of past and present achievements in sports, it aims to serve as a commemorative, supportive, inclusive and collaborative platform, providing further opportunities including mentorship, training, and resource allocation to empower athletes and talents to reach their full potential.

The unveiling of Lagos STARS marks a significant step forward for the sports sector in Lagos state. By recognising and celebrating sporting excellence, the initiative will continue to foster sense of pride, community spirit, as well as motivate athletes, talents and stakeholders alike.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    To Encourage Reading and Writing Culture Among Rivers Youths, Foundation Set to Launch Education Champion League
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar 1 hour ago

     The Seven Fruits Of President Tinubu’s Qatar trip
    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo 3 hours ago

    Our Role in Making Geometric the first indigenous Nigerian Private Power Company- Obasanjo
    Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel 5 hours ago

    Kano CP warns DPOs against detaining suspects for more than 48 hours
    Salihu Lukman 7 hours ago

    Burden of Leadership: Open Letter to APC Leaders
    Chinedu Gbabedo Rhodes-Vivour 8 hours ago

    Gbadebo: The case of a juvenile revisionist opposition wannabe
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade; Chairman, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Builder Olusesan Daini; Ex-Students Union President, LASU, Mr. Lukman Amolegbe; Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Barr. Barakat Odunnuga-Bakare and Chairman, NANS Lagos, Comrade Alimi Lekan Idris during a One-Day interactive session between the Governor and Student Union Leaders/Stakeholders in the State, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 05 March 2024. 9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Meets Student Leaders, Increases Bursary, Scholarship for Indigenes, Physically Challenged Students
    The Art of Leading 20 hours ago

    Obasanjo Launches New Book, The Art of Leading