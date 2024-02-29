Why I’ll beat Obaseki in performance if elected- Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 21 September 2024 election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday, arrived at the Benin City airport to the cheering of a large crowd of supporters.

Ighodalo who was recently elected candidate of the PDP, received his certificate of return from the party national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters who thronged the Benin airport to welcome him back from Abuja, the PDP governorship candidate told the people of the state to expect the transformation of the state in the area of development.

He assured that if elected governor, his administration would commence work from where Governor Godwin Obaseki would stop and even do more for the people.

He maintained that the real work had commenced, even as he appealed to the people to help support his ambition.

He said: “I want to thank you all for this show of love and support because if not for you people, we wouldn’t have been where we are now.

“This is the time for the real work to commence and by the grace of God, we are going to work hard to achieve our target.

“Where Governor [Obaseki] will stop in terms of development, we are going to continue from there and even do more”, he assured.