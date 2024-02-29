Why I’ll beat Obaseki in performance if elected- Ighodalo

Why I’ll beat Obaseki in performance if elected- Ighodalo

Thursday, February 29, 2024 8:16 am


Asue Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 21 September 2024 election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday, arrived at the Benin City airport to the cheering of a large crowd of supporters.

Ighodalo who was recently elected candidate of the PDP, received his certificate of return from the party national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters who thronged the Benin airport to welcome him back from Abuja, the PDP governorship candidate told the people of the state to expect the transformation of the state in the area of development.

He assured that if elected governor, his administration would commence work from where Governor Godwin Obaseki would stop and even do more for the people.

He maintained that the real work had commenced, even as he appealed to the people to help support his ambition.

He said: “I want to thank you all for this show of love and support because if not for you people, we wouldn’t have been where we are now.

“This is the time for the real work to commence and by the grace of God, we are going to work hard to achieve our target.

“Where Governor [Obaseki] will stop in terms of development, we are going to continue from there and even do more”, he assured.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    MTN & Huawei Joint Innovation Technology Lab MoU Signing Ceremony 5 mins ago

    MTN and Huawei Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Innovation Tech Lab to Boost Digital Transformation in Africa
    Aliko Dangote 3 hours ago

    2023: Dangote Cement increases shareholder’s dividend by 50%, to N30 per share
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara in handshake with Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria 5 hours ago

    Rivers Govt. to partner with Austrian Govt to revamp agriculture, education, fire service 
    Aliko Dangote 7 hours ago

    Knowledge economy key to national development, says Dangote
    A group photograph after the event 7 hours ago

    Experts Advise on Alternative Dispute Resolution Techniques at Retreat for FUTA Students Leaders
    Salihu Lukman 9 hours ago

    Beyond Taking Responsibility
    Governor Namadi in a group photograph with members of the committee 9 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi inaugurates flood disaster management committee
    File: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Pastor Enoch Adeboye 11 hours ago

    Tinubu congratulates Adeboye at 82