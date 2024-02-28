Governor Fubara pays tribute to Herbert Wigwe, promises to immortalize some of his legacies 

Governor Fubara pays tribute to Herbert Wigwe, promises to immortalize some of his legacies 

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 11:07 am


 

Gov. Fubara at the Night of Tributes for late Herbert Wigwe on Tuesday

Gov. Fubara at the Night of Tributes for late Herbert Wigwe on Tuesday

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara said the late Herbert Wigwe lived an impactful life, affecting society positively and his administration is determined to immortalise him as a worthy son of the State.

Sir Fubara made the promise at the Night of Tributes in Port Harcourt on Tuesday evening, an event organised by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family, to reflect, celebrate and eulogise the life of late Herbert Wigwe.

Governor Fubara described as double loss the death of Herbert Wigwe, first as an in-law, and second as a trail blazing son of the state who exhibited daring spirit known of Rivers people in pursuit of their dreams and became successful in his career with reckonable social impact.

“I have come to understand something about life, those that God has favoured, blessed and truly cherish, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel, that you are praying to die, will stay and they will not die. So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family, is truly painful to everyone. But at the long)

The governor said no matter the wealth acquired, in death, nothing is taken along and advised that people live life of value, and be at peace with people they encounter daily. “So, it is for us to appreciate the mystery of life.

Governor Fubara also enjoined members of the Port Harcourt One Love Family to uphold and continue with those social impact endeavours that late Herbert Wigwe devoted his time to.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt One Love Family, Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan said the death of Herbert Wigwe has caused an unbearable and lamentable pain.

He however, noted that in their grief, God provided strength and they were honouring a man who was a pillar and a potent force in this Port Harcourt City and selflessly committed his time and resources to promote the state and offered enduring help to so many persons.

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Shettima is keenly observed by Governor Otti (left), Mrs. Agatha Nnaji and Abia First Lady, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, as he switches on the plant. 34 mins ago

    The $800m Geometric Power Aba project almost failed, but….
    Gunmen 3 hours ago

    Kogi Governorship Petition: Action Alliance claims hoodlums abducted its witnesses 
    Promise Adiele 4 hours ago

    Nigerians and INEC chairman: Do curses work?
    Guinea’s Military Leader, Gen Mamadi Doumbouya, center , with key loyalists 4 hours ago

    Guinea’s Protest Turns Bloody As Two Die, and Still Counting
    Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Abdulwahid Abdul-Rauf; NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Lolade Aina during courtesy call by NASFAT EXCOs at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. 5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Reassures Religious Groups of Administration’s Continuous Support
    Abdourahmane Tchiani of Niger, Brice Nguema of Gabon, Assimi Goita of Mali and Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso 6 hours ago

    Coups All Over the Continent  
    Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris 6 hours ago

    Removal of petrol subsidy necessary for long-term Nigeria’s energy security, economic– Tinubu
    Atiku Abubakar 18 hours ago

    Reforms: Atiku is confused,  his Argentina suggestion is akin to a poison chalice-TMSG