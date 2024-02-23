Kano: Governor Yusuf  launches  scholarship for 400 students in Dawakin Kudu

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, launched a scholarship scheme for 400 students in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

Govenor Yusuf, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, described education as, “the Beacon of Hope.”

According to a Statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the launching of the scholarship scheme was part of the state government’s commitment to prioritize education.

Governor Yusuf maintained that education is mankind’s hope and a pivotal pathway to the success and progress of the society.

Governor Yusuf underscored the significance of education, drawing inspiration from the instruction given to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to read by Almighty Allah, as guided by Angel Jubril.

“This is a clear example illustrating that education is never a waste, regardless of its scale or where one seeks knowledge. It is a seed sowed, and with dedicated attention, it yields a bountiful harvest, whether in the long or short term,” he stated.

Governor Yusuf, who congratulated the beneficiaries, urged the students to broaden their horizons by exploring entrepreneurial skills, fostering self-employment, and contribute to the reduction of the unemployment rate upon completion of their studies.

He emphasized the importance of concentration and determination during studies, stating that for dedicated individuals, the sky is not the limit but the beginning.

He encouraged them to give back to their communities the knowledge acquired during their study programmes.

Governor Yusuf assured that the state government’s doors are always open for advice and cooperation, and called on citizens to collaborate with government for the development of Kano State, and Nigeria at large.