I’ll continue to reward excellence in civil service – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured civil servants in the state that his government would not relent in rewarding officers who have distinguished themselves in the area of service delivery and impeccable integrity.

Governor Oyebanji stated this on Thursday, while swearing in a former Permanent Secretary in the Ekiti State Civil Service, Mr James Folorunso as Director General/ Special Adviser Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), urging civil servants in the state to brace up by distinguishing themselves in their various MDAs assuring that their diligence would not go unrewarded.

The Governor, who spoke after the traditional oath taking session, said Mr Folorunso got the appointment on merit, having demonstrated high level of professionalism and integrity in the various position he held before he retired as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance last year.

The Governor said he was convinced the new appointee would bring to bear his wealth of professional experience in the different position he held in the civil service on achieving the desired result in BPP as well as overall development of the state.

He noted that the Bureau of Public Procurement is the heartbeat of any government, hence the need to find appropriate person for the assignment.

“While congratulating you, I need to stress one thing, you earned this appointment because you are a man of honour, a man of character and a child of God. Since we met during Governor Niyi Adebayo, I’ve not had any cause to doubt you, you speak true to power, in love and you don’t pretend.

“Civil servants that do well will be compensated, this is a lesson to others that when you do your work diligently, God has a way of rewarding you. You did not lobby me for this, I did not discuss with you but I believe you are the best for the job. I just commend other people in the service, that whatever assignment we are given, let us be diligent because God is watching and people are also watching and there is going to be a reward for diligence.

“This position became vacant last year, but I couldn’t come to term with the best way to fill it, because, the bureau of public procurement is the heart of any government because it deals with contracting, it deals with price intelligence, they review prices, they do a lot. So, the success or failure of any government when it comes to capital projects depends on the quality of the leadership in that office. And when your name came up, everyone applauded it as the right choice.

Responding after the swearing in, Mr James Folorunso expressed appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for finding him worthy of the opportunity and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him.

Mr Folorunso, who retired from active service barely seven months ago, assured the Governor that he would work hard to deliver quality service and add value to governance in the state.

In attendance at the event were: the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun; Head of Service, Engr Sunday Komolafe and other top government officials.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has restated the commitment of his administration to infrastructure development in the state as he concluded plans resuscitate moribund bureau of public works to enhance infrastructure development and ensure smooth and functioning internal and township roads across the state.

Speaking during inspection tour of the facilities and equipments of the agency’s yard in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, Governor Oyebanji said the agency will henceforth attend effectively to mending and reconstruction of township and internal roads across the state.

The Governor who was accompanied on the tour by the Commissioner for Works, Mr Sola Adebayo, said the Public Works bureau would ensure frequent maintenance of roads within the state as government would no longer contract out road maintenance and other menial road constructions works.

The Governor stated further that his government would support and upgrade the agency so as to be able to compete favourably with other construction companies.

Acknowledging the important role of infrastructure in fostering economic growth and ensure citizen’s wellbeing, Governor Oyebanji said his administration remained committed to enhancing mobility, safety, and overall quality of life for residents of the state.

He warned workers in the agency not to allow any part of their equipment to be pilfered under any guise, stressing that serious sanctions await anyone caught pilfering parts of the equipment, even as promised that Government would buy more equipment to enhance the effectiveness of the agency.

“I have been here once to assess their capacity and their readiness to participate in the development of Ekiti State and discovered they have a lot of equipment that have been moribund for years.

“So, what we have done is to attempt to reactivate some of the equipment so that our decision and desire to ensure township roads in the state are pothole- free will now be met.” The Governor stated.