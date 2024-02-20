How Kano/Jigawa Customs intercepted 4 trucks of  food, and grains being smuggled out of Nigeria 

*As Zonal Coordinator, Zone B, visits Maigatari Border Station in Jigawa State

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano/Jigawa Customs Command has intercepted four trucks fully loaded with food items and grains to be smuggled out of Nigeria to neighbouring countries, despite the scarcity of food bedevilling the country.

A Statement signed by the the Area Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Saidu Nuruddeen, and made available to our Correspondent on Tuesday, indicated that the trucks were intercepted at different occasions and locations.

Sa’idu said, “Our various patrol teams intercepted and detained four trucks transporting a significant quantity of food items intended for illegal exportation.”

According to the Statement, the intercepted items include 798 cartons of dried fish (big), 707 cartons of small dried fish, 14 bags of 100kg of homegrown rice, three bags of 50kg of homegrown rice, two bags of 100kg of homegrown beans, and others.

The Statement added that: “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kano/Jigawa Area Command wishes to inform the public of its recent successes in intercepting and detaining trucks carrying smuggled food grains, despite the ongoing border closure.”

The Statement maintained that Comptroller Dauda Chana, through diligent enforcement efforts, has demonstrated the commitment of the Command to curb illicit activities protect local industries and improve food security.

The Statement further stated: “These interceptions underscore the relentless efforts of the command in enforcing the border closure policy aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economy and ensuring food security.

“Smuggling undermines legitimate trade channels, poses risks to public health, and deprives the government of much-needed revenue.

“The command reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating smuggling activities across all entry points into the country.

“We urge members of the public to support our efforts by providing timely and actionable intelligence to facilitate the apprehension of smugglers and the seizure of contraband goods.

” Furthermore, the Nigeria Customs Service commends the dedication and professionalism of our officers and men involved in these operations. Their vigilance and commitment to duty are instrumental in safeguarding the nation’s economic interests.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the media and relevant government agencies, to join hands with the NCS in the fight against smuggling and illicit trade practices. Together, we can build a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.”

In another development, the Zonal Coordinator of Zone B, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, IQ Obudu undertook a productive visit to the Maigatari Border Station located in Jigawa State.

The visit took place on February 19, 2024, and included the presence of Customs Area Comptrollers from various commands within Zone B, such as Comptroller Admin Zone B, Kaduna, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, and Kano/Jigawa command.

During her address, the Zonal Coordinator urged the residents of the Maigatari community to abide by the law and remain vigilant regarding the border closure directive, which is in line with the directives of ECOWAS. She emphasized the challenges Nigeria faces, including insecurity and high inflation, and assured the community that measures are being taken to address these issues.

The Zonal coordinator called upon the border community to cooperate with the Nigeria Customs Service and the government, expressing optimism for a better tomorrow.

At the event, Comptroller Wada, in charge of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, encouraged the members of the Maigatari community to work together to combat smuggling activities in their area.

He highlighted the importance of Maigatari Border Station as a key point for business activities in the northern region, operating around the clock to facilitate trade from different corners.

Several community leaders expressed their gratitude to the Nigeria Customs Service for their support and assistance during times of need. They also outlined some of their ongoing needs, appealing to Customs for assistance in improving the quality of life for community members.

Comptroller Sambo Kaliel Dangaladima (CC Admin Zone B) reiterated that the Service remains committed to fostering positive relationships with border communities and addressing their concerns for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders. He called on them to remain peaceful, and law-abiding and cooperate with the various security agencies in their midst.

Customs Area Controller of Kaduna Command, Comptroller Ahmed Tijjani Abe prayed for Divine intervention in the affairs of the nation and abundant wealth and prosperity for the border community as they are consistently praised for their patience and respect for the rule of law.

In his closing remarks, the Customs Area Controller for the Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Dauda Ibrahim Chana, commended the Maigatari community for its peaceful nature. He assured them that the command was actively working to address their needs, particularly in terms of community relations, and pledged that their concerns would soon be addressed.

(Comptroller Dauda introducing officers to the Zonal Coordinator Zone B, Kaduna during her visit to Maigatari Border Station located in Jigawa State)