2Baba, the most wanted Cult kingpin feared dead after a massive raid at a hideout 

*Rivers Command yet to confirm whether 2Baba is captured dead or alive

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The most wanted Cult General, David Gift Opara, alias 2Baba, whom Governor Siminalayi Fubara placed a bounty of N100m as prime suspect for the murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division five months ago may have been killed.

Sketchy reports have it that Tactical Teams of the Rivers State Police operatives raided his camp in Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada East local government area in the afternoon yesterday, Saturday, February 17.

Our Correspondent reports that since the report filtered yesterday that the most wanted Cult kingpin may have been killed during a raid at his camp, Journalists have been pestering the command for official confirmation but none has come.

Not a few online reports have announced the alleged death of the most wanted notorious kingpin.

However, sources close to the Police Command confirmed that there was a massive raid at the 2Baba hideout between 2 pm and 4 pm yesterday, Saturday, February 17.

Recall that a few days ago, the Rivers State Police Command told Journalists that it was closing in on the most 2Baba, prime suspect in the killing of Superintendent of Police(SP) Bako Angbashim, late Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada Police Division.

CP Tunji Rilwan Disu Commissioner of Police who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) Operations, Olubenga Adepoju disclosed while handing over four 20Kv generators stolen by 2Baba vowed that the notorious prime suspect will nailed soon.

He vowed that the Command’s five-month hunt for the wanted notorious Iceland Cult General that was started five months ago will soon yield results.

Police had recovered from 2Baba the four 20kva Generators paying him twenty million naira ‘marching ground’ fee, an illegal levy imposed on persons or organizations by cultists.

DCP Adepoju said “I am here representing Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu Today to hand four Perkins generators that were recovered by our tactical teams seized by the notorious and most wanted criminal in Rivers command David Gift aka 2 Baba and his gang who killed SP Bako Angbashim, DPO of Ahoada Police Division some months back.

“These generators were intercepted by him some months ago while going to a location to be used by the company at Odiemude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area. He seized it and was demanding 20 million naira for the generators, five million naira for each generator before it could be released to the company.

“While we were on search for him, we were able to stumble on the Generators where he kept them. Our men tactically cordoned off the place and recovered the generators.

“We are still on his trail and by the grace of God we will get him.

“Criminals should know that Rivers state is not a place for them to stay . They should advise themselves if not we give them the chase they deserve”.

At the time of filing this report, this report the Rivers State Police Command had not officially confirmed whether the most wanted notorious Iceland Cult kingpin had been captured dead or alive.