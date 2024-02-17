AFCON: Fubara gifts Nwabali N20m, confers him with State Honours

Saturday, February 17, 2024 12:23 pm


*Showers Rivers Hoopers with N50m

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt 

Governor of Rivers State has gifted Super Eagles Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with N20m and state honours for bringing honours to the state in the just concluded African Cup of Nations Competition in Ivory Coast.

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara says his administration will sustain purposeful governance and administrative efficiency because they are helping Rivers people to engage in ventures that bring honour to the State.

Sir Fubara remarked when he hosted the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who performed excellently at the just concluded 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast and the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Governor Fubara said in providing leadership, his focus is to create an enabling environment in which Rivers people will continue to feel encouraged to do the right thing to align with what he is doing in changing the narrative of how Rivers State is perceived globally.

The governor particularly commended the Rivers-born Stanley Nwabali for his excellent goalkeeping in the Super Eagles team, playing alongside other patriots in the just concluded AFCON, which has made Nigeria proud.

“I want to join the great people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team. We are here again in just about four months after your winning a local trophy.

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind us to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance and administrative efficiency. So, I want to thank you and assure you that we will continue to do our best.”

Governor Fubara urged Rivers people to continue to consciously do positive things that promote the state and attract honour.

The governor, who announced a N20M reward to Stanley Nwabali said that he will also be bestowed with the honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State(DSSRS). Governor Fubara gifted N30M to the Super Eagles’ crew who were present.

For emerging as champions in the Louis Edem National League competition, Governor Fubara gifted N50M to the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team.

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green applauded Governor Fubara for his support that motivated the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team to clinch the National League trophy as champions.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner for Justice and one-time Super Eagles player, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, while recognizing the impact of sports development in the state, commended the purposeful leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

 

 

