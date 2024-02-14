Uzodimma to pay school fees of 107 Imo graduates of IMSU for 2023 Law School

Uzodimma to pay school fees of 107 Imo graduates of IMSU for 2023 Law School

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 8:20 am


Gov Hope Uzodimma

Gov Hope Uzodimma

*Each candidate gets N500,000

Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken the Imo State indigenes who graduated from the Imo State University (IMSU) and have been shortlisted for the 2023 Law School by surprise, offering to pay their school fees for the programme.

Each of the lucky Law School students from Imo State scheduled for the programme is to be credited with N500,000 by Governor Uzodimma with the bank accounts they have been directed to provide.

Surprisingly, the beneficiaries of the Governor’s IMSU 2023 Law School scholarship cuts across all the 27 Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Uzodimma is not new to philanthropy and has continued to lead a life of giving which he cultivated as a young man, and as an accomplished businessman, before joining politics.

Thousands of persons, within and outside Imo State, have benefitted from Governor Uzodimma’s scholarship and other charity orientated programmes that are borne out of his generosity of heart.

His believe in quality human capital development as key to unlocking the potential of every society, which is second to none, keeps encouraging him to invest in people.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    How Pulako Initiative Inaugurated by VP Shettima will end farmer-herder conflict
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 1 hour ago

    You missed the bus? Not anymore with Sanwo-Olu’s new trains
    The Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc2 2 hours ago

    Why Nigerian Breweries will increase prices of products next Monday
     TRI-T Engineering Services Limited, Rev.(Engr) Olusesan E.Adebajo, Mrs Abimbola Adebajo,  Mr.Oluwatosin Adebajo , 2 hours ago

    Debt burden: Court freezes accounts of Directors of TRI-T Engineering Services Company
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu addressing Heads of Parastatals/Government-Owned companies, relevant supervising EXCO members and body of Permanent Secretaries during a One-Day Parley with Heads of Parastatals/Government-Owned companies across the State, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, on Tuesday, 13 February 2024. 3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu : We’re dedicated to enhancing welfare, prosperity of citizens
    Femi Falana (SAN) at the Beko Ransome Kutu Memorial talk2 4 hours ago

    Femi Falana, Covid-19 fund and the art of misrepresentation
    16 hours ago

    NDPHC Reduces Electricity Supply to Aba from 25MW to 10MW, as Nationwide Electricity Crisis Increases
    Salihu Lukman 17 hours ago

    Heartbreaking Reflections