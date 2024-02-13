First Lady Oluremi Tinubu commissions the MAAUN School of Law building named after her

* Announces N50 million endowment fund for best-graduating student in Law

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, commissioned the School of Law building at the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), named after her.

The Citadel of Higher Learning is situated in the heart of Kano city, at the Hotoro axis of the Kano metropolis.

She was assisted by the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Senate President, and Senator Barau Jubril, among others, to perform the commissioning.

Mrs Oluremi, who unveiled the building, expressed satisfaction with the facilities put in place and thanked the Founder of the University, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo for naming the School building after her.

She commended the Founder and Chairman Governing Council of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo for his contribution towards uplifting the standard of education in Nigeria and beyond.

“I am delighted to be honoured at this occasion and I am not taking it for granted as I will continue to support the youth because education is the key to freedom, ” she said.

The First Lady announced an N50 million endowment fund for the best-graduating students in law at the university.

In his remark, the Founder of the university, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo said MAAUN’s vision is to be a world-class university renowned in teaching, research and service for global mankind.”

He said the mission of the university is to “offer the world with well educated and talented leaders and captains of industries by providing affordable and acceptable qualitative education and skills to all.”

Prof. Gwarzo, who spoke at length on the history of the university which started in Maradi, Niger Republic in 2013, restated his commitment towards providing quality education in the university.

After commissioning the edifice, the First Lady was conducted around the School of Law and the Murtala Ramat Mohammed library.

During the event, Mrs Tinubu was accompanied by the former First Lady, Hajia Maryam Sani Abacha, Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Bunkure, former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Poline Tallen and wife of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mrs George Akume.

Other personalities that accompanied the First Lady were 17 state governors wives including Niger, Borno, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Gombe, Plateau and Jigawa.

The rest were the wives of governors of Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Lagos and the host state, Kano.

The First Lady recalled that she did her one-year mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) in Kano State where she stayed at the popular Sabon Gari area in the ancient city.