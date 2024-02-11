VP Shettima Urges Leaders to Renew Commitment to Humanity Service

As the government strives to address challenges confronting Nigerians, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the celebration of the Maulid calls for renewal of commitment to service by leaders at all levels.

Senator Shettima spoke at the 38th anniversary of the Shiekh Ibrahim Niass Alkaulakhy National Maulid and was joined by Shiekh Muhammad Sanusi II, Sautul Faida Shiekh Dahiru Usman Bauchi (OFR), Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh Alhusaini, Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, amongst others.

This year’s event, the 38th National Maulid anniversary, commemorates the birth of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, just as prayers are conducted for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

In his address titled, ‘Serving Humanity:

Senator Shettima said the event is “an invitation to renew our commitment to embody the spirit of serving humanity.

“I must reassure that the path before us is one of propriety, and, more than that, we are comforted by the endurance and understanding of each citizen, none of which is taken for granted,” the VP added.

Speaking further on the teachings of the Holy Prophet on the responsibility of leaders, the VP said “the intersection of faith leaders and political leaders is a sacred space where the responsibilities of service converge.”

According to him, every leader is driven by a profound sense of duty, noting that “each of us strives to promote the welfare of the people we serve. This essence of our shared purpose.”

He stressed that “whether in times of celebration or challenge, the unity of the leaders of any group becomes a powerful force for positive change. It is within this intersection that we find common ground to identify with our people’s aspirations, joys, and struggles.”

Continuing, he noted that “more than mere collaboration, it is a testimony to our collective stewardship. So, again, we are grateful for your hospitality and honour.”

Senator Shettima appealed to the faithful of the major religious groups in the country to always “engage in tangible efforts to understand one another.”

He continued: “More than ever, we appeal to you to remain the voices of reason in bridging the gaps between knowledge and ignorance, between reality and mischief. To honour the legacy of Rasul sincerely, we must fulfil the noble injunction of being the “best of people” by bringing maximum benefit to our people.”

The VP added that tolerance and collaboration are important in transforming “Nigeria into a welcoming home for all, a nation of opportunities. This mindset is crucial for fulfilling our commitment to building an inclusive and progressive society.

“Regardless of one’s position at the religious or ethnic table, the undeniable reality is that none of us remains immune to the repercussions of chaos, poverty, or insecurity,” he stated.

Present at the event were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu and other religious leaders.