AFCON Final: Fubara approves four viewing centres to watch the final match 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved three viewing centres within Port Harcourt Metropolis and environs.

This is as the countdown to the match between Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire, the host, in the African Cup of Nations climaxes.

The match will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday 11th February 2023.

Nigeria is looking to win a fourth AFCON title after edging out South Africa with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

The viewing centres approved by Governor Fubara will allow residents in the State capital to watch the AFCON Final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast without interruption.

The Centres are;

Saint Andrew’s field mile one.

Yakubu Gowon stadium

Sharks Football Stadium.

Cricket pitch UNIPORT Choba

At all the viewing centres, maximum security has been provided.

Ambulances will also be stationed with medical personnel to attend to medical emergencies.