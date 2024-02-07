Ekiti State Government  Increases Subvention to Higher Institutions

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has approved a major increase in the subvention to all state- owned higher institutions in the State.

This is being done in recognition of the role played by these higher institutions in the State’s development, and in fulfillment of the Governor’s promise to prioritise higher education and ensure Ekiti maintains its pride of place as the education capital of Nigeria.

With this increase, the higher institutions now have their subventions increased as follows:

Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH): From N261 million to N411 million.

Ekiti State University (EKSU): From N260 million to N410 million.

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere – Ekiti (BOUESTI): From N175.8 million to N275.8 million

Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan: From N45 million to N95 million

5. Ekiti State College of Health Science and Technology, Ijero. From N26 million to N76 million

With these increases, the total subvention to higher institutions in the state has increased from N767.8 million per month to N1.27 billion.

Since his inauguration, Governor Oyebanji has also approved the payment of one month of outstanding subvention to all tertiary institutions which has since been paid to the institutions. He has also directed that the Independent Power Plant (IPP) be extended to both EKSU and EKSUTH, ensuring both institutions have 24-hour power supply.

These financial, infrastructure and governance interventions are part of the strategic effort by the Government to ensure that the state’s higher institutions are best in class, and deliver the type of education required to prepare our young people for opportunities in the 21st century.