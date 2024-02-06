Married Women Protest Over Lack of Romance with Their Husbands Due to Heat Caused by Power Outage

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Angry women who claim that their husbands have been starving them of sex due to the persistent heat and prolonged power outage from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, staged a peaceful protest today, Tuesday, February 6, in Port Harcourt.

There was a mild drama as some women from some streets in Mile 2 and Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt protested to the office of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company(PHED) close to Mile 1 flyover, Diobu, over the inability of their husbands to have romantic relationships with them at night due to the intense heat aggravated by alleged poor power supply to their homes.

Our Correspondent reports that the women marched through streets like Dim, Wokoma, Wokoma Lane, Obaziolu, Dim Lane, Egbuagu, Azikiwe,

Ojoto streets all in Diobu before heading to the PHED office.

The women who carried with placards with inscriptions such as: ‘No Light No Payment’, ‘The Heat is too much’,” No Nacking from our husbands over heat”, “PHED Give Light, No Bills” etc lamented the untold hardship they are facing.

Among other complaints, the protesting also lamented their inability to preserve cooked foods for weeks and how their business has grounded due to alleged poor power supply by PHED. They said they have been thrown into triple jeopardy, they are forced to pay jumbo estimated PHED Bills, spend huge sums to fuel their Generators and are denied romantic relationships with their spouses.

The women said they cannot be paying for darkness through estimated Billings from PHED. The protesting women promised to re-mobilize and come for another peaceful protest if the condition is not improved.

As at the time the Correspondent left the scene, no official of PHED at their office in Mile 1 flyover had addressed the protesting women.