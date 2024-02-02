Tinubu, Others Congratulate Dangote on Award of National Order of the Lion by the Govt of Senegal

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote has been conferred with the prestigious award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal. The National Order of the Lion Award is the highest civilian laurel to be bestowed on any individual in the West African country. The award ceremony will be held, in Senegal on Friday.

This highest recognition and honour was said to be in appreciation for the services Dangote has rendered to the Republic of Senegal as well as a tribute to his business acumen, philanthropy, and developmental projects, which are capable of transforming Africa as a whole. The Dangote Group has a Cement Plant in Pout, Senegal.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to the frontline businessman on the award conferred on Dangote by the Senegalese Government.

In a press statement, signed by the Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms. The President commended Mr. Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.

Recall that, just recently, Dangote was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of Merit of Niger award by the President of the then Republic of Niger, His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey.

In the same vein, Dangote also bagged Nigeria’s second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), after the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) – an award which is only reserved for Nigerian Presidents and Heads of State. Dangote became the first individual outside government to receive this national honor. In the past, the GCON honour has only been awarded to Vice-Presidents, Chief Justices of the country, and Senate Presidents.