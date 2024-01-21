Uzodimma appoints Orjiako Special Liaison – Abuja  

Uzodimma appoints Orjiako Special Liaison – Abuja  

Sunday, January 21, 2024 12:24 pm


 

Hope Uzodimma

Hope Uzodimma

Hope Uzodimma ,Umunna Humphrey Orjiako ,Special Liaison Abuja,

Uzodimma appoints Orjiako Special Liaison – Abuja

Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of  Dr. Umunna Humphrey Orjiako as Special Liaison – Abuja.

The  appointment is with immediate effect.

Dr. Orjiako, a retired foremost Foreign Service Officer was a one time Ambassador to Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein with concurrent accreditation as Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Office and other international organisations at Geneva.

Credited with invaluable global outreach and capacity at high levels of bilateral and multilateral international governance and cooperation, Dr. Orjiako, in the course of his career pursuit, served as Director to four former ministers in Nigeria –  Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Joy Ogwu, late Chief Ojo Maduekwe and Dr. Odein Ajumogobia SAN.

An indigene of Ehime Mbano, Imo State, Dr. Orjiako was educated at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the University of Lagos and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts.

He joined the Foreign Service in 1980, worked within and outside the country like Spain, Sweden/the Nordic countries, Belgium/Luxembourg, the United States of America among others, and retired meritoriously after 35 years of service.

Dr. Orjiako is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State under the able leadership of Governor Uzodimma.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Farmers affected my draught 11 hours ago

    Time for Climate Action is now
    The ancient town of Ilamo Ekiti in Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, will come alive as from next week as traditional activities begin in respect of the burial of a respected community leader and business woman, Late Chief Mrs. Victoria Yewande Ayeni, mother of the Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial candidate in the last year's general election 13 hours ago

    Former Nigerian Breweries Manager, Ayeni Buries Mum Feb. 2
    Ogazi Igbonekwu Ogazimorah 13 hours ago

    Enugu Centenary Demolitions- Truth to be Told
    Dele Alake 15 hours ago

    FG awaits forensic investigation on actual cause of Ibadan explosion
    Nigeria's Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, (who represented President Bola Tinubu) and other leaders at the opening of the two-day 19th Summit of Heads of State & Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda. 15 hours ago

    President Tinubu calls for review of global tax system, affirms commitment to multilateralism
    Former President Yahya Jammeh 16 hours ago

    Former Gambian Leader, Jammeh, Still A Power Broker, 7 Years On
    Asue Ighodalo 16 hours ago

    Edo 2024: My focus will remain on touching lives positively – Asue Ighodalo
    On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara kicking off of the 2024 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament at the Polo Club on Saturday 18 hours ago

    Fubara flags off NPA International Polo Tournament