Uzodimma appoints Orjiako Special Liaison – Abuja

Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Dr. Umunna Humphrey Orjiako as Special Liaison – Abuja.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Dr. Orjiako, a retired foremost Foreign Service Officer was a one time Ambassador to Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein with concurrent accreditation as Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Office and other international organisations at Geneva.

Credited with invaluable global outreach and capacity at high levels of bilateral and multilateral international governance and cooperation, Dr. Orjiako, in the course of his career pursuit, served as Director to four former ministers in Nigeria – Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Joy Ogwu, late Chief Ojo Maduekwe and Dr. Odein Ajumogobia SAN.

An indigene of Ehime Mbano, Imo State, Dr. Orjiako was educated at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the University of Lagos and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts.

He joined the Foreign Service in 1980, worked within and outside the country like Spain, Sweden/the Nordic countries, Belgium/Luxembourg, the United States of America among others, and retired meritoriously after 35 years of service.