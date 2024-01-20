Police arrest Personnel for kidnapping , extorting of 3000 USDT from victim in Aba,Abia State 

Saturday, January 20, 2024 8:23 pm


 

 

CP Tunji Rilwan Disu Commissioner of Police Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some Police officers from its command , who who went to Aba,Abia State and kidnapped a man and extorted 3,000 USDT.

According to Harrison Gwamnishu in his Twitter post also know as X, “The police officers attached to Rivers State Police Command left Port Harcourt  to Aba, Abia state, arrested the man, took him to Rivers State, Bayelsa State and entered Ughelli, Delta State.

“After paying 3,000 USD, they moved him back to Port Harcourt  and dumped him.

Let it be on record that the Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command is aware of this kidnapping by men under his supervision”.

An x user(Twitter) known as Harrison Gwamnishu had reported the incident .

In a swift reponse, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson for the Command confirmed the incident and said the Police personnel had been identified and arrested.

In her press statement “Re: $3000 USDT Transferred To Police Officers WALLET

“The Police personnel have been identified and arrested while the investigation is in progress.

“The outcome will be made public as soon as it is concluded”.

Our Correspondent reports that similar incident happened last year where Police Personnel attached to Bayelsa State Police Command intercepted some young men at Omoku junction and drove them round many places in Rivers and landed somewhere in Ughelli, Delta State where the extorted huge sums of money through an assistant of a Point of Sale,POS, operator. They were also identified and arrested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

