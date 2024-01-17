Ezeuko Bags Chieftaincy Title As Igwe Aguluezechukwu Marks 47th Coronation Anniversary

By Chinwendu Uzoatu

It was a historic event as His Royal Highness, F. E. Ebelendu, Igwe Nnanyelugo 1 of Aguluezechukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State celebrated 47th anniversary on the throne and conferment of chieftaincy titles.

Among those conferred with chieftaincy titles are seven selected sons of the soil and some prominent individuals from other towns.

Godwin Ezeuko (Oyinatumba) was on that day conferred Eziafakaego of Agulezechukwu.

In a citation, he was described as a man of the people. “Ichie Godwin Ezeuko is a household name in Aguluezechukwu at large. He has been a beacon of hope and support to many. As a philanthropist, he had elevated the burden of poverty from many people and has built houses for people who needed it. He had awarded scholarships to people and many other goodwills. Because of his contribution to humanity, the traditional ruler of Aguluezechukwu, Igwe F.E.Ebelendu conferred him with the title, Ichie Oyinatumba n’Aguluezechukwu in the year, 2021.”

The 2nd oldest Igwe in Anambra State, Igwe Ebelendu gave all glory to God for life and good health. He described his town as peaceful and encouraged the people to keep it up.

He advised people to always have patience in whatever they do, even as he prayed for God’s blessings and for the chiefs to continue to be upright.

On his part, Godwin Ezeuko (Oyinatumba), who was conferred as Eziafakaego Aguluezechukwu expressed his joy on receiving the prestigious title.

He said: “I thank God as I am one of those elevated as a chief in my town. Thanks to Igwe Aguluezechukwu, F. E. Ebelendu for recognising me. I received it with joy.”

Chief Ezeuko also explained that the honour would not have been possible without the support of his wife, children and his entire people. He stated that he will continue his good works.

“I promise to do the best of my activity for my town, Aguluezechukwu. Everybody will benefit.”

His wife, Lolo Ngozi Godwin Ezeuko, beaming with smiles thanked God and also called on His blessings on Igwe Nnanyelugo.

Igwe M. O. Okpalanwaka, Obi 2 of Nkpologwu had these to say: “lgwe Ebelendu is the oldest chief in Aguata Traditional Rulers Council. Igwe tara nchara. He means a lot of things to us; a gentleman to the core. Longitivity is not a mean thing.”

Obi Nkpologwu explained that conferment of chieftaincy title is a good honour and recognition of a good behavior.

Dr Olisaemeka Chikwendu, Onwanaetiliora Aguluzechukwu, on behalf of Igwe Ebelendu’s kindred, Ihuolun and Umuonu in Enugwu Aguluezechukwu, said that they were happy for Igwe for being an exemplary leader and promised to always be by his side.

Nze Nnaemeka Ezeuko, (Nnanyelugo) described his brother, Godwin Ezeuko as a great light to their family and the community at large. “He has contributed much to the service of God and humanity. It is a thing of joy that he is conferred a chief in our town. I wish him all the best.”

Also speaking during the event, Nze Jeff Onyenekwe (Azeakajiofonnaya), a member of Nze na Ozo Society stated that it was a great day as the Igw celebrated Ofala. “Everybody in Aguluezechukwu is happy, it’s a thing of joy.”

Highlights of the event include cutting of anniversary cake, traditional dances, homages/ presentation of gifts among others.