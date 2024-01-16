Guber election: Edo APC chair, Imuse resigns ahead of party primaries

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Imuse, has resigned from office.

His resignation is to enable him participate in the party’s primary election to elect a flag bearer for the 21 September, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Imuse tendered his resignation in a memo dated 15 January, 2024, and addressed to the deputy state chairman, Jarret Tenebe, in line with relevant sections of the APC constitution.

The memo reads in part:

“In pursuant to Article 31 (2) (iii) of the All Progressives Congress Constitution 2022 as amended, I have decided to voluntarily resign my position as the State Chairman of this great party in the state.

“This is born out of my desire to enable me get myself in the state of readiness to contest the next gubernatorial election in the state which is slated for 21st of September 2024.

“I want to sincerely thank every member of this great party most especially, the State Working Committee and State Executive Committee for this rare opportunity given me to serve at the Apex Office of the party in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APChas commenced screening of all 26 governorship aspirants on Monday, 15 January, 2024, in Abuja. A total of 11 aspirants were screened on the first day of the exercise.

A source in the party who asked not to be named disclosed that those already screened included: Mr. David Imuse; Mr. E.J. Agbonayinma; Mr. Emmanuel Okoebor; Mr. Saturday Iwuleikhue; Engr. Gideon Ikhine; Mr. Augustine Ojiezele; Mr. Festus Ebea; Mr. Gideon Obhakhan; Mr. Joe Ikpea; Ms Victoria Amu and Mr. Thomas Okosun.

Others to be screened today (Tuesday) are: Dr. Washington Osifo; Mr. Sunday Dekeri Anamero; Mr. Kassim Afegbua; Prof Osariemen Osunbor; Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe; Arch Mike Onolememe; Prince Clem Agba; Gen Charles Airhiavbare; Mr. Dennis Idahosa; Pst Osagie Ize Iyamu; Mr. Lucky Imasuen; Prof Odion Ikhaine; Sen Monday Okpebholo; Mr. Mattew Atama; Mr. Victor Eboigbe; Mr. Victor Edoror; Mr. Blessing Agbonmere, and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi.