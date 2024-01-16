Fubara swears in 16 new Perm Secs, directs them to be administrative heads of their ministries

*Fubara gifts new Permanent Secretaries with brand SUVs

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Ahead of screening of nine Pro-Wike Commissioner-nominees by Martin Amaewhule-led Lawmakers, tomorrow Wednesday January 17,the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn-in 16 new Permanent Secretaries who her charged to be the administrative heads of their ministries.

They were sworn-in at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara promised to provide conducive working environment that will enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The governor who said they were not chosen based on political considerations urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in contributing their quota to ensure the success of his administration.

Our Correspondent reports that the new Permanent Secretaries were gifted with brand new Sports Utility Vehicle SUVs.

Governor Fubara directed the head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke to handover official cars to the Permanent Secretaries immediately after the swearing in Government House.

The new Permanent Secretaries are:

HEBRON WISDOM

DEDE SAMPSON FRIDAY

BRIGGS ATEMEA KARIBO

NYEMPE GREGORY

NDAH EMMANUEL

NGOCHINDO JAMES EPOBARI

ISHMAEL TOMONIALADIEOKUMA

WAKAMA BOMA A GEORGE

NWEKE ONYECHE KELVIN

OKEREUKU ALWELL CHINEDUM

NDUKUE PATRICK

ICHEMATI MAXWELL MBADIWE

IWARILAMA-BROWN INYINGI SABINA

OGOLO MAURICE ERIC

KEJEH RUHUOMA CHINEDU

JACOB FAYEOFORI FRANCIS

However, political observers are of the opinion that the appointment and swearing in of new Permanent Secretaries may part of the political and administrative survival strategies of the Governor.

A retired top Civil Servant and a keen political obverser wh pleaded anonymity told our Correspondent that approving the appointment of some officials from the Director cadre to Permanent Secretaries is to pick core civil servants who he will directly officially relate with to outwit the trap of working with politically biased ” Returnee Commissioners'”, loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory who had resigned their appointments a month ago.

“Some of them even openly castigated the Governor and openly displayed disloyalty in their utterances and conduct within the short period they were out of office to please the Minister”.

The Political analyst who retired as a Director and worked under different Governor from the Military also said that the Governor can effectively run the affairs of government without relating the “Returnee Commissioners’, who are staging come back due the Eight-point peace accord brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It could also be noted that during the gale of resignations of Commissioners some of them refused to resign. Prominent among them is Dr Adaeze Oreh, the Commissioner of Health and daughter of former Governor Dr. Peter Odili, Chisom Gbali, Commissioner for Youths Development among others.

Other observers are of the opinion that the Governor Fubara maybe playing along without talking patiently waiting for the outcome of the judgement of the Supreme Court in a case instituted by Tonye Cole, candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC challenging his victory at polls.

At the hearing,on Monday the Supreme Court reserved the ruling until a letter date.