Uzodimma: My performance four years ago will be a child’s play

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has declared that the performance of his administration four years ago will be a child’s play when compared to what will happen in the next four years.

He further said that 2024 will be a year of action and prosperity for Imo people in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Governor spoke at the New Year Church Service /Thanksgiving at his home Church, St Rose of Lima Ozuh Omuma in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State on January 1, 2024.

Wishing the congregation happy New Year, Governor Uzodimma assured them that “the days of yearning and lamentations are over.”

The Governor used the opportunity to advice Imo people to come together to fashion ways as well as proffer solutions to their collective problems.

He assured that the performance of his administration in the past four years will be a child’s play when compared to what will happen in the next four years.

Governor Uzodimma who regretted that the global events of last year were not friendly, noted that the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescue the Nigerian economy will help change the ugly narrative of the past.

He said, soon, Nigerians will be happy, maintaining that “all over the world the initial effects of such reforms are always painful.”

Governor Uzodimma sympathised with the people on the realities of the time

and announced that he has received large quantity of rice as part of the palliative measures for the Southeast, with Imo State inclusive.

The Governor who read the second lesson from Galatians 4:4-7 reiterated that “what we did not achieve last year, we will achieve this year.”

Furthermore, he added that 2024 will be a year of infrastructural revolution, massive job creation as Imo State will not be found wanting in the global digital economy trend.

He reminded everyone that Imo State has no reason to be poor “because Imo is endowed with lots of natural resources.”

Again, he reiterated the need for all entrusted with Government responsibilities not to betray the trust just by being corrupt as he appealed to Imo people to go into the New year with a repentant mind and ready to do good to all manner of people.

In a brief homily, the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Province, His Grace Most Rev (Dr) Lucius Ugorji appealed to Nigerians to shun corruption, greed, selfishness and criminality.

The Archbishop who also presided over the Mass called on the President and other leaders to allow sense of belonging and inclusiveness to prevail in government.

The Archbishop further charged Nigerians to be obedient and pray for peace in our land.

Finally, he called on those aggrieved to sheathe their sword and join hands to make Nigeria better.

Top government officials, key personalities in the security agencies and traditional rulers attended the New year Church Service.