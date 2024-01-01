Kano women pray for Govenor Yusuf’s victory at Supreme Court

Monday, January 1, 2024 6:06 pm


Kano women at the prayer session

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A group of women sympathetic to Kano State  Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Sunday, stormed the city centre where they prayed, seeking divine intervention ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on March 18, 2023, governorship election in Kano.

The women declared total support for Govenor Yusuf and offered prayers and supplications for his final victory at the Supreme Court.

The women, in their thousands, from across urban and the hinterland areas, converged at the Silver Jubilee, calling on God to intervene in Governor Yusuf’s case.

In peaceful tunes, they  advocated  for justice as the Supreme Court reserves judgement on the Kano gubernatorial election.

According to their spokesperson, Hajiya Salamatu Jarma Suleiman, the women group were out to conduct special prayers in solidarity to Governor Yusuf in the ongoing court  Kano governorship tussle at the Supreme Court.

“We are out to pray to Almighty Allah to spare our mandate, the Supreme Court is the last hope of a common man;  and we are very optimistic that the  outcome  will be positive and in our favour,” she said.

She expressed delight that within the few months of his stewardship, Governor Yusuf has so far demonstrated a stong capability to take the state to  greater heights.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has, so far, paid of the backlog of pensions and gratuities of our retired husband’s.

” He married off our daughters, he paid our salaries as at when due, he empowered People Living with Disabilities and sponsored our children abroad to study masters degrees in various universities around the world.

“Beside all the achievements recorded, we have gathered here to pray for peace in Kano state, as we have seen the signs of danger, tensed  situation and the political atmosphere is getting out of hand. So  Kano needs  prayers now more than any other time,”  she added.

