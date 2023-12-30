Joyous moment as Governor Yusuf reunites 7 abducted children with their parents, gifts them N500, 000 each

Joyous moment as Governor Yusuf reunites 7 abducted children with their parents, gifts them N500, 000 each

Saturday, December 30, 2023 2:30 pm


Governor Yusuf, CP Gumel in a group photograph with the rescued children and their parents at Kano Government House

Governor Yusuf, CP Gumel in a group photograph with the rescued children and their parents at Kano Government House

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Emotions were high when on Friday, Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf reunited the seven children rescued from the hands of inter-state abductors with their parents.

Governor Yusuf also gifted each of the seven rescued children N500, 000, as he received  high applause and appreciation from parents and guardians of the children.

Our Correspondent reports that Kano state government, in collaborative efforts with the Police, had  gone in search of abducted children from the state who were ferried to some locations in the southern parts of the country.

The move led to the rescue of the seven minors who were handed over to Governor Yusuf  by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for onward reunion with their identified parents.

Both parents and children shed tears of joy as Governor Yusuf, reunited them with an emotion-laden speech.

According to a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Spokesperson to the Governor Yusuf: “The Governor, moved to tears of joy by the commendable efforts of the Kano State Police Command under the capable leadership of CP Muhammad Hussain Gumel, expressed his appreciation for their work.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, deeply dismayed by the discovery of seven children abducted from Bauchi and then trafficked and sold in Anambra and Lagos states, expressed his astonishment at the criminal syndicate specializing in the abduction, trafficking, and sale of children from the Northern States.”

The Governor urged parents to remain vigilant and attentive to the well-being of their children as a fundamental responsibility.

He also called upon his counterpart, the Bauchi State Governor, to take decisive legal action against the arrested suspects.

The Governor also recalled the case of 11 Kano children who were reportedly abducted and sold in Anambra a few years ago.

In response to the issue, Malam Saad from Bauchi, a parent of one of the stolen children, Abdulmutallif Saad, expressed his inability to fully convey his gratitude to the Governor and the Commissioner of Police, Kano State.

Nine suspects, apprehended by the Kano State Police Command, were brought alongside the children they had stolen from Bauchi and intercepted at Mariri motor park in Kano while en route to Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the Bauchi state government, Barrister Sha’awanatu Yusuf, the Director of Public Prosecution at the state Ministry of Justice, emphasized the unity of Kano and Bauchi for the greater good.

She stated that the Bauchi state government would take the necessary legal steps to ensure that the suspects are brought to justice and face the full consequences of the law.

Our Correspondent recalls that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Thursday, paraded nine abductors cum child traffickers who were arrested by the police over the abduction of the rescued seven children.

Police accused the suspects of trafficking minors from the North  to some states in the South, including Lagos, Anambra, Edo and Imo.

According to CP Gumel: “In the area of tackling offences around human trafficking, including the buying and selling of minors, the Police Command has conducted several intelligence-led operations through which the longtime cycle of  Inter-states trafficking syndicates hibernating around Kano,  Bauchi, Gombe, Lagos, Delta, Anambra and Imo states… was identified and dismantled.

“In this commitments, a total of nine suspects were arrested with seven victims who are mostly minors being rescued from the clutches of this harrowing criminal activities.

” It was through diligent investigations by our dedicated teams of officers that the operations of these criminal networks that have been in existence for more than 10 years were identified.

” This is part of our determination to ensure that Kano state remains a place where the rights and dignity of every individual are upheld. Therefore, the general public should remain assured that this Police Command under my watch have put in place reinforced security measure to end this kind of sensitive illegal acts once and for all.”

According to police investigations, the suspects abducted the children from northern parts of the country with the intention to sell them out to prospective buyers in the Southern part to make huge economic gains.

Police investigation also revealed that some of the children are cultured and assimilated as they can no longer speak their language or even recognize their parents.

One of them who spoke to our Correspondent in Igbo language identified herself as Chiamaka Ambrose.

Our Correspondent gathered from police sources that  Chiamaka was abducted at a hospital in Bauchi state by a Doctor who is a member of the syndicate and was sold out to a family in Anambra state who nurtured her from birth until now that she seven years old.

She told our Correspondent that she would not be able to trace or recognize her parents  in Bauchi state.

 

(Governor Yusuf, CP Gumel in a group photograph with the rescued children and their parents at Kano Government House Friday evening)

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Hope Uzodimma 58 mins ago

    Uzodimma: My performance four years ago will be a child’s play
    Gov. Sule Abdullahi 3 hours ago

    New Year Celebration: Gov. Sule Frees Ten Inmates
    Edison Ehie 4 hours ago

    Edison Ehie appointed Chief Staff to Governor Fubara?
    Francis Orogu, PDP State Chairman, Nasarawa State 5 hours ago

    New Year Celebration: PDP Calls For Peace in Nasarawa State
    Reuben Abati 5 hours ago

    2024: Looking Forward
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory. 7 hours ago

    Resignation of Edison Ehie does not confer legitimacy on 27 Lawmakers who decamped to APC -Constitutional Lawyer
    Nigerians enjoyed FG transportation rebate 17 hours ago

    In first 10 days, 163, 878 Nigerians enjoyed FG transportation rebate
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 18 hours ago

    2024 will be better than 2023, says Uzodimma