First Lady Oluremi Tinubu condoles with Akeredolu’s widow

Saturday, December 30, 2023 3:20 pm


From left; wife of vice president Hajia Nana Shetima, family members of Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, brother of the late Governor, Prof Oluwole Akeredolu (standing) widow of the late Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu and First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON while listening to the response by the Akeredolu family

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON has condoled with the widow of Late Ondo State Governor Mrs Betty Akeredolu.

The First Lady who was at the Ibadan residence of the Akeredolus noted that Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN fought gallantly to stay alive but every human existence is subject to the will of God.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the nation has lost one of its great men.
“He did his best. God will be there for you, when God shows up for you, that is what really matters “.

She admonished the widow and the family to take solace in God and trust in him alone at this trying time.

The First Lady prayed that God continue to uphold the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, brother to the late Governor, Professor Oluwole Ayodeji Akeredolu said the exit of Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is a painful one at this time but the family is consoled by the fact that he has gone to rest.

He thanked the First Lady and her entourage for the condolence visit which he described as a great honor.

Her entourage included the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shetima, Wives of members of the National Assembly, wives of state governors of Lagos and Ogun, Wife of the APC National Chairman and others.

