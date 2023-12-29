Embrace Peaceful Coexistence to Fastrack Development, VP Shettima Tells Nigerians

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Nigerians have been implored to live in peace with one another so as to catalyse development across the country. This advice is pertinent given the rising spate of insecurity nationwide. The Vice President, Kashim Shettima gave this admonition at the commissioning of the 5-Kilomter Masaka-Luvu-Madaki road in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Thursday.

The Vice President noted that the persisted security breaches in parts of northern Nigeria, if left unchecked could to culminate in widespread lawlessness in the region and beyond. The solution to this, he said is for people to “learn to embrace and to tolerate each other in Northern Nigeria. I see no reason we should be fighting each other.” He also advised the people to “resist the temptation that could plunge us into a state of anarchy because it is very easy to create chaos but very difficult to bring back peace. Rather than relentless fighting, the vice President called on the people to “unite against poverty, destitution and backwardness in our states.”

He said projects are undertaken by both the Federal and state governments to collectively make life more comfortable for the citizens. He said the importance of the road commissioned transcends the mere physical lay of materials. He said the real gain lies in the fact that the road could be a gateway to opportunities for the people of the area “the project is not about asphalt and concrete. It is about opening doors to new opportunities for the people of Masaka” which is a suburb of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking on the strategic importance of the road in the community, Vice President Shettima said new vistas will crystalize as the road has the key to opening a variety of doors. he based his hope that the fact that “Karu is a metropolis on the rise, and this road is a key step towards unlocking its potential. It will improve access to markets, jobs, and essential services.”

As he inaugurated the road, Shettima praised Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his infrastructural initiatives in the State. “This is testament to governor Sule’s dedication to the people of Nasarawa. He understands that infrastructure is the backbone of development and he is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and get things done,” he said, assuring that the Tinubu administration “will not rest until every Nigerian has access to the infrastructure they need to thrive.

In his speech, Governor Sule thanked the Vice President for coming, saying his presence underscored the importance of the road. He said the construction was a fulfilment of the promise to provide the road after the Federal government’s commissioning of the 248 Housing Unit Estate in the area and the community’s appeal for access roads to ease movement. “it was for these reasons, and in consideration of the growing population that I approved the immediate construction of this 5-kilomter road. He stressed his administration’s resolve to give utmost attention to infrastructure, which he describes as a “panacea for economic growth and societal development.”

The ceremony was attended by members of the national Assembly from the State, traditional rules, top officials of the Nasarawa State government, among others.

Pix1: VP Shettima flanked by Former APC Nat’l Chairman,Abdullahi Adamu and Gov. Sule

Pix2: A section of the Masaka-Luvu road