Gov Akeredolu of Ondo State dies at 67

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 67.

He won his re-election as the state governor in October 2020 and was sworn in for a second term in office in February 2021.

He travelled for medical treatment abroad in June. When he returned to Nigeria in September, he remained in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

On Wednesday, December 13, he proceeded on another medical leave and wrote a notice formally transferring power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who later assumed the responsibilities of the governor in full acting capacity.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

On July 9, Akeredolu’s wife, Betty announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts after questions were raised over plans to have a fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

Betty, in a statement via her X handle, said, “Hello Family and Friends. This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I,” she added.