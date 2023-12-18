Kofa empowers 500 women in Kano

Monday, December 18, 2023 8:10 am


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofar, on Sunday, put smiles on the faces of over 500 women empowering them with cash to start up business and become self-reliant.

Our Correspondent reports that in recent weeks, over 10, 000 people from his constituency, including women, youths, students and low-income earners have also benefitted from his various empowerment programmes, ranging from scholarships, skills acquisition and cash gifts.

A Statement by his Media Aide, Sani Ibrahim Paki, made available to our Correspondent, indicated that Sunday’s empowerment programme which took place at his country home was in continuation of several empowerment programmes that have been coming in chains in recent times.

Paki said the gesture was in fulfilment of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) lawmaker’ s campaign promises.

The Statement added that: “In continuation of his empowerment intervention to his constituents, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Kano, in the House of Representatives, has again on Sunday empowered 500 women with cash support.

“The event, which held at his country home of Kofa in Bebeji Local Government, Kano, is the seventh intervention in recent weeks.

“Recall that the lawmaker has previously empowered  community and party leaders, women and youth leaders, students, social media influencers, clerics and traditional institutions.

“This is the seventh empowerment in sequence and the second one for women.

“The lawmaker also received an illustrious daughter of Bebeji, and chieftain of NNPP, Hon Hajiya Azumi Bebeji who graced the event and also presented her letter of appointment by the state government.

“He thanked the Government of Kano state for finding her worthy of the appointment.”

(Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofar being hailed by the women during the empowerment programme at his country home on Sunday)

