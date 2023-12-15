Some Federal Lawmakers lead supporters on solidarity walk to Fubara in Govt House, Port Harcourt 

Some Federal Lawmakers lead supporters on solidarity walk to Fubara in Govt House, Port Harcourt 

Friday, December 15, 2023 12:18 pm


The protesters

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Some Federal lawmakers from Rivers State are assembling at the popular UTC Junction on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway which is less than 500 metres to Government House, ahead of a planned peaceful walk protest to the Government House on Azikiwe Road.

Spearheading the peaceful protest by other federal Lawmakers in solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara are: Boma Goodhead of Asari Toru/Akuku Toru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante representing  Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency.

Both federal Lawmakers were already at UTC at the time filing this report awaiting the arrival of their colleagues.

Boma Goodhead is a two-time lawmaker in House Representatives and  a relation of the popular Ex-Niger Delta Agitator,Asari Dokubo.

The peaceful protesters were saying that Governor Fubara is being intimidated and chocked up because he refused to be loyal to a godfather but chose to be loyal to the people who gave him the mandate to govern them.

This is coming amidst the gale of resignations of Commissioners in Fubara’s Cabinet in the past 48 hours.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Airtel Commits to Feeding 6,000 Individuals With ‘5 Days Of Love’ Campaign
    A group photograph with the inmates and a delegation of Rivers NUJ Correspondents' Chapel led by Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman and Ignatius Chukwu, Chairman, Chapel Week Organizing Committee, and members of Chapel,Sir Okafor Ofiebor, Emmanuel One, Clarice Azuatalam and Desmond Ejebas 3 hours ago

    Rivers NUJ Correspondents’ 2023 Week: Port Harcourt Orphanage Comences Vocational Programmes
    Bayo Onanuga 5 hours ago

    Amanze Obi’s spiral of lies
    Cheering crowd welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara at flag off of 20,000 housing Units at Mbodo Aluu, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State 6 hours ago

    My administration not fighting anybody, but to deliver my mandate- Gov Fubara
    Chukwuemeka Ezeife's death, 8 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife
    Dapo Abiodun and Ladi Adebutu 10 hours ago

    Ogun State Gubernatorial Election Petition and the Joy of Good Justices
    Governor Namadi swearing-in Bar. Fanini as the new Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Jigawa State at the Council Chamber, Jigawa state Government House on Wednesday 10 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi swears-in new Commissioner of Justice
    Prof Omotoye Olorode 11 hours ago

    Corruption, Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance