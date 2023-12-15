Some Federal Lawmakers lead supporters on solidarity walk to Fubara in Govt House, Port Harcourt 

Friday, December 15, 2023 12:18 pm
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Some Federal lawmakers from Rivers State are assembling at the popular UTC Junction on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway which is less than 500 metres to Government House, ahead of a planned peaceful walk protest to the Government House on Azikiwe Road.
Spearheading the peaceful protest by other federal Lawmakers in solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara are: Boma Goodhead of Asari Toru/Akuku Toru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency.
Both federal Lawmakers were already at UTC at the time filing this report awaiting the arrival of their colleagues.
Boma Goodhead is a two-time lawmaker in House Representatives and a relation of the popular Ex-Niger Delta Agitator,Asari Dokubo.
The peaceful protesters were saying that Governor Fubara is being intimidated and chocked up because he refused to be loyal to a godfather but chose to be loyal to the people who gave him the mandate to govern them.
This is coming amidst the gale of resignations of Commissioners in Fubara’s Cabinet in the past 48 hours.
What do you think?