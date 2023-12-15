Some Federal Lawmakers lead supporters on solidarity walk to Fubara in Govt House, Port Harcourt 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Some Federal lawmakers from Rivers State are assembling at the popular UTC Junction on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway which is less than 500 metres to Government House, ahead of a planned peaceful walk protest to the Government House on Azikiwe Road.

Spearheading the peaceful protest by other federal Lawmakers in solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara are: Boma Goodhead of Asari Toru/Akuku Toru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency.

Both federal Lawmakers were already at UTC at the time filing this report awaiting the arrival of their colleagues.

Boma Goodhead is a two-time lawmaker in House Representatives and a relation of the popular Ex-Niger Delta Agitator,Asari Dokubo.

The peaceful protesters were saying that Governor Fubara is being intimidated and chocked up because he refused to be loyal to a godfather but chose to be loyal to the people who gave him the mandate to govern them.