Polaris Bank Signs up to PAPPS to ease customers Cross Border Payment

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s leading digital retail Bank, has enrolled in the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS). The cross-border financial infrastructure empowers the Bank’s existing and potential customers to execute trade and payments across Africa seamlessly.

The inter-African trade payment gateway is a solution designed to empower those who trade international within African continent, with streamlined, efficient, and secure payment processes.

Speaking on the digital payment gateway, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Global Trade Business, Ayo Adesanya, said the launch of PAPPS underscores the Bank’s commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to simplify processes for customers.

The Banker added that PAPPS is embedded with several unique key features and delivers immense benefits for the Bank’s current customers and prospects. These features include seamless transaction management; meaning merchants and those involved in regional trade can now initiate and track cross-border payments within a single, user-friendly platform.

“The payment gateway offers a centralized hub for managing transactions, and hitherto multiple currency exchange systems. This feature reduces currency exchange risks and associated costs, ultimately benefiting our customers’ bottom lines.” she further disclosed.

PAPPS also bolsters compliance and security as the payment gateway incorporates robust security measures to safeguard sensitive financial information, ensuring that transactions are executed securely and in compliance with international regulations.

“Polaris Bank signing up to PAPPS, developed by AfreximBank, is poised to ease international trade by simplifying payment processes, reducing risks, and enhancing efficiency. It empowers businesses to seize new opportunities in the continent and regional marketplace,” the Group Head stated.

Polaris Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021 and 2022, 2023 by Business Day’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. It also emerged as the Best MSME Bank of the Year in 2022 and 2023 because of its ability to use technology to enable bottom-up support to the MSME sector.