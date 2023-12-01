Nigerian Air Force Confirms Crash of  MI-35P Helicopter in Port Harcourt

Nigerian Air Force Confirms Crash of  MI-35P Helicopter in Port Harcourt

Friday, December 1, 2023 1:35 pm


Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesman, today, in a statement  confirmed the crash of its  MI-35P Helicopter in Port Harcourt.

He said the NAF MI-35P crashed at exactly 7:45 a.m. shortly after it took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

Fortunately, the entire crew of five survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently enroute Port Harcourt to access the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.”

The spokesman said further that the “Incident of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities”.

Gabkwet added that they are being attended to at NAF Medical Centre, Port Harcourt.

.

