Security Beefed Up In Nasarawa As Guber Judgment Looms

Thursday, November 23, 2023 8:54 am


David Ombugadu and Gov. Abdullahi Sule

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it had updated and repositioned the security component in the State to forestall any breakdown of law and order as the Appeal Court judgment in the governorship dispute is being awaited.

The Command also warned mischief makers, political party supporter to eschew violence and other acts that could lead to the breach of public peace.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Shettima Muhammad, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, made this known at a press briefing in Lafia the State capital on Monday. He informed the public that steps had been taken to heighten the security alertness across the State, as the electoral dispute between Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC and his opponent, David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is being adjudicated by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Part of the strategy to nib any crisis on the bud, Muhammad noted, is the collaboration with other security agencies and the deployment of personnel to strategic locations across the State to prevent any threat to public peace when the judgment is expected anytime, is delivered. He also said operatives have been placed on red alert to respond instantly to any trouble.

The Police boss therefore called on Party leaders to restrain their supporters and educate them on the necessity for maintaining peace before and after the judgment

It will be recalled that the majority judgment of two to one of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT had in September, annulled the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule, citing substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. The Independent national Electoral Commission was ordered to withdraw the certificate of return issued him and give same to Ombugadu.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Governor Sule and the APC approached the Court of Appeal, praying it to set aside the judgment of the Tribunal and uphold his election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in March.

 

 

