Oba of Benin suspends Duke, appoints elders in Uhogua village

Thursday, November 23, 2023 5:02 pm


Oba Ewuare II

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has suspended the Enogie (Duke) of Uhogua, HRH. Osagumwenro Eki Eresoyen, over alleged misconduct, dereliction of duty.

Uhogua is a community in Ovia North East Local government Area of Edo State.

Consequently, the Monarch has appointed a committee to administer the community in his behalf, pending the appointment of Odionwere (village head) in due course.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Chief Secretary to the Monarch, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, those appointed are the Ozukpogieva (Second most elderly man) in the community, Pa. Omonuwa Moses, with the support of other elders, including Ohen-Ovia (Priest), Pa. Festus Omorefe, Pa. Isaac Osayande, the Ozukpogieha (third elderly man), and Pa. Samuel Imaruagheru, the Ozukpogiene (fourth most elderly) men as well as the Okaighele of Uhogua, Mr John Ohiegbomwan.

Oba Ewuare II also enjoined the village elders who had sought the intervention of the Royal father to deliver them from the jaws of their oppressors, to make peace and be law-abiding in discharging their duties for overall development of the area in line with Benin Customs and tradition.

