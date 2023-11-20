Obasanjo  Set to Hold Two- Day Consultation on Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa

*Varsity Dons, politicians gather to brainstorm on way forward in the continent

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will today in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital flag off a high-level consultation on rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa.

A release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi hinted that the 2-day talk shop, which starts by 8.30am would hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), under the aegis of the Africa Progress Group (APG).

Obasanjo will present a keynote remarks on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa”, and subsequently declared the program opened.

The first part of the session will include presentations from the academic environment, while the second session will have presentations from immediate and past State governors and ministers from Nigeria.

They include, Senator Liyel Imoke, Former Governor of Cross River State, Erelu Olusola Obada, former Deputy Governor of Osun

State and former Minister of Defence, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State and former minister of Foreign Affairs.

Others are Rt Honourable Aminu Tambuwal former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former governor of Sokoto State, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, Former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Kema Chikwe, Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, Former Minister of Aviation, Dr. (Mrs.) Sarah Jibril, Prince Kola Adewusi, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator (Amb.) Abdulhamid Ahmed, Senator of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable (Alhaja) Kafilat Ogbara, Member, House of Representatives, Nze Ozichukwu F. Chukwu and Senator Nenadi Usman, former Minister of Finance.

On Tuesday, the former President will also give his remark on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa: Crafting a

Sustainable Model for Africa – Content and Context – The OOPL Declaration (for further consultations)