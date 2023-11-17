EK Clark’s autobiography, “Brutally Frank,” for presentation Tuesday November 21

EK Clark’s autobiography, “Brutally Frank,” for presentation Tuesday November 21

Friday, November 17, 2023 8:30 am


 

Chief Edwin Clark

 

Brutally Frank, an enthralling autobiography by the eminent Ijaw leader and fearless National Statesman, Chief, Senator, Dr E. K. Clark, OFR, CON., will be presented to the public on Tuesday, 21 November at Muson Centre, Lagos at 10 am.

Chief Edwin Clark's autobiography, Brutally Frank

Chief Edwin Clark’s autobiography, Brutally Frank

According to a statement by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) signed by Professor Hope Eghagha, Chairman, Local Organizing Committee and Ambassador  (Dr) Godknows Boladei Igali, National Coordinator:

“We are delighted to announce a distinguished lineup of guests for this grand event. These include the Governors of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States as special hosts.

The legendary Professor Wole Soyinka will grace us as the Special Guest of Honour.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwan Akiolu (CFR), will preside as the Royal Father of the Day, while

The esteemed Pa Ayo Adebanjo will assume the role of Father of the Day.

The event will have distinguished Senator Anthony Adefuye as Chairman. A panel of discussants – Professors Odion Akhaine, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Edward Agbai and moderated by Professor Hope Eghagha – will dissect the book.

This is a rare opportunity to honor and celebrate the life and achievements of a truly remarkable Nigerian leader, who has dedicated his life to serving our great nation.

It promises to be an unforgettable day filled with insightful storytelling, cultural richness, and the wisdom of a true statesman.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gov Biodun Oyebanji 32 mins ago

    Gov Oyebanji, Health Minister, Pate harp on shaping future of healthcare indices
    Nuhu Ribadu 2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Tinubu inherited ‘tough period’-Ribadu
    Speaker Obasa 14 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly Congratulates Sanwo-Olu
    Joseph Boakai 15 hours ago

    Liberia Update: Opposition Boakai Maintains Marginal Lead As 86.71% Results Just Announced
    Governor Abdullahi Sule, 16 hours ago

    Appeal Court To Deliver Judgement On Nasarawa Guber Dispute
    MKO Abiola, Mohbad 17 hours ago

    Too much truth can be a dangerous thing
    17 hours ago

    Nigeria’s First Lady Arrives Sierra Leone For UN World Day On November 18
    Ododo Ahmed Usman 19 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Momoh Obaro rejoices with governor-elect Ododo