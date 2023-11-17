EK Clark’s autobiography, “Brutally Frank,” for presentation Tuesday November 21

Brutally Frank, an enthralling autobiography by the eminent Ijaw leader and fearless National Statesman, Chief, Senator, Dr E. K. Clark, OFR, CON., will be presented to the public on Tuesday, 21 November at Muson Centre, Lagos at 10 am.

According to a statement by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) signed by Professor Hope Eghagha, Chairman, Local Organizing Committee and Ambassador (Dr) Godknows Boladei Igali, National Coordinator:

“We are delighted to announce a distinguished lineup of guests for this grand event. These include the Governors of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States as special hosts.

The legendary Professor Wole Soyinka will grace us as the Special Guest of Honour.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwan Akiolu (CFR), will preside as the Royal Father of the Day, while

The esteemed Pa Ayo Adebanjo will assume the role of Father of the Day.

The event will have distinguished Senator Anthony Adefuye as Chairman. A panel of discussants – Professors Odion Akhaine, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Edward Agbai and moderated by Professor Hope Eghagha – will dissect the book.

This is a rare opportunity to honor and celebrate the life and achievements of a truly remarkable Nigerian leader, who has dedicated his life to serving our great nation.

It promises to be an unforgettable day filled with insightful storytelling, cultural richness, and the wisdom of a true statesman.”