Union Bank of Nigeria Completes Shareholding Takeover, Delists From Stock Exchange

In May, 2023, Union Bank received an offer from its core shareholder, Titan Trust Bank Limited, to acquire the shares of all minority shareholders in Union Bank after the completion of core investors’ sale of a majority shareholding to Titan Trust Bank Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group. The acquisition of the minority shareholding has led to the application to delist Union Bank of Nigeria Plc from the Nigeria Stock Market. This development was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement between the bank and the bank’s shareholders (the minority shareholders), by Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as amended).

Union Bank of Nigeria has notified all esteemed stakeholders that the Bank is finalizing the process of obtaining approval to delist the Bank’s shares from NGX, upon which shareholders of the Bank will receive a Scheme Consideration of N7.70 per share.

Commenting on this development, Mudassir Amray, CEO of Union Bank of Nigeria said: “This move is an effort to attract larger private investments to reconsolidate our position as one of the top pioneer Banks in Nigeria. We remain committed to deliver value to our customers, employees and shareholders through superior solutions. We appreciate the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities Exchange Commission, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and every other agency and parastatal that were instrumental to achieving this.”

Union Bank of Nigeria (“UBN”) was established in 1917 and is one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions, offering a portfolio of banking services to individuals, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), commercial and corporate clients.

With a robust geographical network comprising more than 300 service centres and over 950+ ATMs spread across Nigeria, we have remained committed to helping individuals, families and businesses grow for over a century.

We are committed to being widely recognised as Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted banking partner. Our ambition is hinged on successfully delivering against six strategic pillars including the quality of our customer experience, client base, talent, banking platform, professional standards and earnings.