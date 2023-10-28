Kano: Governor Yusuf raises hope for more democratic dividends 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has raised the hope of the people, promising bumper democratic dividends as his administration keep building on the principles of social justice and human development.

He spoke during the weekly Executive Council meeting, while reviewing his administration’s activities within the last three weeks.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that Governor Yusuf also appreciated the full support of working journalists in the state, and promised to reciprocate by way of ensuring freedom of the press and cordial relationship with the media.

The Statement reads: “Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to execute projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the teeming populace of the state

Speaking while reviewing the activities of his office in the last three weeks during the commencement of the 7th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Kano, the governor said that alot of goodies are underway.

“He revealed that within the period under review, the government has successfully launched the distribution of palliatives comprising of Rice and Maize across 484 wards in the state.

“He further revealed that the government has also flagged off the distribution of Teaching/ Learning materials, Uniforms and School bags/Sandals, in addition to the flagging up for the airlifting of the 1st batch of students sponsored by the government for foreign scholarship at MAKIA.

“The second Bach for the airlift of the students going to India would continue on Friday while those going to Uganda would be airlifted on Sunday” the governor disclosed.

“Similarly according to him, the government has successfully launched the marriage of 1800 couples titled (Auren Gata) with donation of complete set of room furniture, food stuff, financial support and other items to each of the couples with a view to supporting them.

“Alhaji Kabir Yusuf who expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support and prayers, he also commend journalist for their support to his administration, hoping that the tempo would be sustained.”