Rivers CP Emeka confirms arrest of suspected UNIPORT student for killing girlfriend for money ritual 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, has confirmed the arrest of one Demian Okoligwe, a 400 level Petrochemical Engineering Student for allegedly killing his girlfriend Justina Otuene, a 300 level Bio-Chemistry both of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT.

CP Emeka who revealed this while briefing Journalists yesterday, in Port Harcourt ,said “On Wednesday, 25/10/23 at about 1530hrs, operatives of Ozuoba Division received a complaint from a good Samaritan and neighbour, name withheld, of Road 20, back of NTA Ozuoba. On Wednesday, at about 1400hrs that he went to his house where one Demain Okoligwe,a fellow tenant lives, and perceived a very bad odour and immediately rushed to the Police station, where the DPO led detectives to the scene.

“On arrival, the door was forcefully opened, and a Ghana must-go bag containing a lifeless body was recovered, back to the station. The Police went in a search of the fleeing suspect and boyfriend of the deceased, one Demain Okoligwe, 24, a Petrochemical Engineering 400 level student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT. The prime suspect who was traced and arrested for an inquiry.

“The lifeless body and butchered body of Justina Otuene ,20, a Bio-Chemistry 300-level student at Uniport, was recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

Preliminary investigation is in progress and the case has been transferred to SCID for investigation.

“Meanwhile the Command has condoled with the family of the deceased victim while urging young ladies to be cautious and careful about persons they get involved with in any form of relationship.

Our Correspondent reports that earlier , online reports had it that the incident happened at an Estate,along Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt.

According sources, the late Justina Otuene who was doing her Industrial Training,(I.T) at a private Hospital in Rukpokwu,near Port Harcourt, had left for the boyfriend’s place who later kidnapped her and made her incommunicado by seizing and switching off her phones.

She was later declared missing and her photos published on various social media platforms about four days ago.

The suspect, Demian Okoligwe,who is alleged to be an internet fraudster, killed her and kept the butchered corpse in his apartment for three days after removing some of her vital organs for money making ritual.

Online reports had claimed that he was nabbed when a Private Security Personnel attached to the Estate observed how Demian Okoligwe struggled to dispose off the remains the lady on Wednesday evening, October 25,after removing her vital parts like breast,eye and others

He was said to have been apprehended when the Private Security Personnel attached to the Estate raised alarm, which attracted the local vigilantes located in the area as he attempted to dispose off the corpse said to be to still dripping with blood. He was said to be heading to a nearby refuse dump.

Otuene Justina was said to hail from Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

(1-2)Pictures of Demian Okoligwe,a 400 level Petrochemical Engineering Student of UNIPORT and his late girlfriend, Justina Otuene,a 300 level Bio-Chemistry student who killed for suspected money ritual.

(3) Suspected ritualist, Demian Okoligwe a 400 Petrochemical Engineering Student of UNIPORT who butchered his girlfriend Justina Otuene for suspected money ritual.

(4) Sack containing the remains of the late Justina Otuene