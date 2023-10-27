NAFDAC, SON’s lack of attention to post-product compliance

By Olufemi Abioye

It is undeniable that most Nigerian consumers are unaware of their rights, which makes it even more challenging for them to pursue restitution or compensation if a product causes them harm.

Evidently, the problems of inadequate sensitization, low literacy, and regulatory laxity lie at the core of this reality. Even for the well-informed, the customarily drawn-out process of seeking justice for product danger through either traditional courts or regulators’ resolution processes is a significant deterrent.

Given this situation, it is reasonable to say that the majority of consumers do not receive the desired value and satisfaction from the use of the product or service. Although a responsible manufacturer is supposed to guarantee the security of its customers, regulators have a greater responsibility to guarantee adherence to production and safety requirements.

But what is evident is that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), and the National Administration of Food Drug and Administration (NAFDAC)—the three main consumer protection regulator bodies—do not effectively monitor products after they are manufactured or certified for public consumption. This can be attributable to factors like inadequate funding and manpower; but the truth is, a manufacturer will rather spend less to produce a product while hoping to reap a bounty of profit, thus the tendency to compromise product composition and stipulated specifications.

What is more concerning is the amount of subpar or uncontrolled consumer goods—particularly imported cosmetics—that are flooding the Nigerian market. There are instances where the labeling on these illegal goods is printed in languages other than English, endangering the purchasers’ health.

Furthermore, the multi-million-naira diary sector was the subject of investigation by the Centre for Consumer Concern Initiative (CCCI), which found that unlicensed foreign products were flooding the market. In addition to some of the products lacking SON marks and NAFDAC registration numbers, several of the powered cream and non-diary powdered creamer items that were sampled did not meet the requirements set forth by the regulatory

bodies.

The product producers’, or more particularly imported distributors, blatant disregard for approved ingredient compositions, their failure to disclose nutritional information correctly, and their noncompliance with the ingredient ratio permitted for public consumption are other noteworthy breaches.

This disclosure and apparent deception, which ultimately can endanger the health of customers, disturb the CCCI. Crucially, the Centre feels that the abundance of non-conforming dairy products in the Nigerian market is undermining indigenous manufacturers, some of which have closed shops. It is clear from the foregoing that not improving the regulatory space will inadvertently strangulate the local diary industry, leading to job losses and reduced economic growth.

Moreover, in the event that the aforementioned scenario results in product harm, it is implausible that a consumer would hold the affected producers liable or that the regulator would be able to call for evidence about the product in question.

The CCCI, therefore, advocates stricter post-product regulatory oversight by authorities. This is predicated on the belief that strong product safety enforcement is necessary to safeguard Nigerian consumers, and in a similar vein, it promotes fair competition, encourages innovation, and instills consumer confidence in safe items that reach the market.

*Mr. Olufemi Abioye, Executive Director at the Center for Consumer Concern Initiative (CCCI), writes from Lagos.