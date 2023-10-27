Mamora, Ikuforiji Hail Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory.

Former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora and former Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeyemi Ikuforiji have hailed the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court, saying all democrats should embrace it for the sake and future of the country.

In a separate statement signed by them, Mamora congratulated the President while also pointing out that the verdict only validates what Nigerians demonstrated at the polls when they massively voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC). “In Mr. President’s own words, he has been energized, so, this victory is not only a catalyst but an invitation to a renewed commitment to the renewed hope agenda of his presidency”, Mamora said.

The former minister therefore said, “I seize this opportunity to call on all patriots to support Mr. President in his agenda to make Nigeria a better place for us all”.

In his statement, Ikuforiji extended his felicitations to the President in what he described as the resounding validation of his victory at the Supreme Court, adding that the verdict stands not only as a personal victory but as a triumph of the Nigerian people and the sacred principles of victory.

The former Speaker’s statement further reads: “With an air of unwavering unanimity, the seven distinguished justices, led by the eminent Justice John Okoro, rendered a unanimous decision that resolutely dismissed the meritless cases brought forth by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. By doing so, they fortify the earlier ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. This resolute stance by the Apex Court reinforces the sanctity of the electoral process, safeguarding the integrity of the 2023 Presidential Election”.

Ikuforiji also said that those who criticize the electoral process fail to recognize the transformative nature of this election cycle, saying that several incumbent governors were unsuccessful in their senatorial aspirations, while candidates from smaller parties emerged victorious in both the National and State Assemblies elections.

Hence, the former Speaker implores politicians and their supporters to eschew sentiments and social media influence, adding that the apex court based its ruling solely on the weight of compelling evidence and what he described as “unwavering legal principles”. “Let us embrace this moment as a clarion call for unity, collaboration and collective determination to propel our great nation towards a brighter future”, Ikuforiji said.