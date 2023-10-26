Odimayo Congratulates Tinubu, Urges All to Accept President’s Victory

Thursday, October 26, 2023 9:16 pm


Ondo State governorship hopeful and Member, House of Representatives, Prince Jimi Odimayo, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, describing the final validation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court as deserving.

Odimayo also enjoined Nigerians of all persuasions to accept the verdict and join in the onerous task of nation-building.

He said Nigeria’s heterogeneity and different beliefs are enough reason for all to tolerate each other and thus foster unity needed to build a prosperous society.

“I and the good people of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency congratulate President Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, and the judgement should be accepted by all Nigerians,” Odimayo admonished.

He particularly tasked the opposition parties that went to court in the aftermath of President Tinubu’s electoral victory to exhibit maturity and accept the judgement that came out of the apex court in good faith.

The lawmaker also remarked that with election petitions over, the President would be saved from apparent distractions in his poise to reform the Nigerian systems and revamp the tottering economy.

He also implored Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration, in view of the recent removal of petrol subsidy, noting that efforts were in top gear to bring Nigeria’s moribund refineries back to work and thus naturally crash the prices of petroleum products.

Odimayo also commended the President for releasing funds and resources as palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians, to cushion the biting effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Only recently, Hon. Odimayo gave out N10 million cash palliative of N50,000 per person to 200 vulnerable members of his Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, as a way of supplementing the good efforts of the Tinubu administration.

