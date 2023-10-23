U-turn: No assassination attempt on me – Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho

Shortly after reports of an assassination attempt on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State went viral on both social and traditional media on Sunday, the governor has debunked the reports. In a televised message on Sunday night, he emphatically denied the assassination slant, appropriately describing what happened as an ‘encounter’ and a ‘fracas.’

In his Abuja address to media men and viewers, Bello said his journey to the FCT was very smooth. He noted that his convoy, especially the security, only had an encounter with another sister security agency, which was immediately resolved.

He commended the security agencies for helping him to succeed in governance. He, however, promised to investigate the matter with a view to taking appropriate punitive measures against the culprits and assured the people of his safety.

He said “This afternoon at about 14:00hours, I took off from Lokoja coming to Abuja and the journey was smooth along with the convoy and just about 16:00 hours, my convoy especially the security had an encounter with another sister agency and there was a fracas”.

“Immediately, we waded in, and it was resolved. From there, we had a smooth journey down to Abuja, and ever since I came, I’ve been engaging in all the activities that brought me to Abuja, and it’s been very smooth. ”

“Thereafter, I began to hear in the social media about Assassination attempt. I want to state categorically very clear, Dear Nigerians, that there was no assassination attempt on me Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi state by the Military or by anybody”.

“Between Kogi State and FCT, it is a secured route, thanks be to God Almighty and members of the Military, the Nigeria Police, the DSS, the Navy, the Civil Defense, the Vigilantees, the professional Hunters and the citizens of our dear state”.

“We have been able to secure that route courtesy these various agencies and bodies that I enumerated. So nobody would have attempted to assassinate me or any member of our convoy. ”

“It is natural or let me put it this way, Most often or sometimes, there will be misunderstanding or fracas between sister agencies that are performing their lawful duty. That sometimes can not be ruled out but assassination attempt, there is nothing like that. ”

“It has been resolved and I don’t condone any act of indiscipline, that fracas to even have happened in the first place, I’ve called on all law enforcement agencies that are around me and on the road to investigate it and ensure that whoever is culpable is punished according to the rules and regulations of the various forces or the various services”.

“I am a law-abiding citizen, and our security men have done greatly in securing our lives and livelihood. I respect men in uniform, I respect the Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Military generally, our Nigeria Police Force and all security agencies. ”

“All the accolades, all the awards and all the successes we have achieved today in Kogi state is as a result of the collaboration between all these agencies and my government and the people, so there is no how we at this wee hours that we need each other most to ensure that the renewed hope of our president is sustained and the dividends of democracy is delivered to our people, it is not this time and hour that we are going to have any form of misunderstanding”.

“So any unruly personnel, whether that of the Police or otherwise, I’m urging all these law enforcement agencies to investigate it and let whoever is involved be mate with appropriate Primitive action.”

“Our Nigeria Police, our Nigeria Army, and all the law enforcement agencies must be professional. They must respect that ethics that guides their services and offices. We will not condone act of indiscipline. ”

“I sincerely thank you. The record be set straight, My life was not attempted, nobody attempted me whatsoever, just a little misunderstanding among the security agencies and it has been resolved, I can assure you” Bello said.

This may sound like a classical instance of making an about-turn. It would be recalled that Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, had broken news of foul session on Abuja Road.