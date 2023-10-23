APC alerts the public on attempt by a fake NADECO USA to discredit Tinubu

The leadership of All Progressives Congress USA addressed the recent allegations and statements made by a political opposition group hiding under the label of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) USA.

As contained in a statement signed by Professor Tai Balofin

Chairman, All Progressives Congress, USA, “It has come to our attention that this impostor NADECO is organizing a World Press Conference aimed at propagating unfounded claims regarding the educational credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We strongly believe it is our responsibility to shed light on this matter and emphasize the importance of substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

APC USA continued: “While we respect the role of the press as the watchdog of democracy, it is essential to distinguish between genuine and constructive inquiry and baseless accusations. The allegation surrounding President Tinubu’s educational certificate from Chicago State University (CSU) has been addressed, with CSU confirming the authenticity of the certificate. It is crucial to note that this matter is already in the hands of the appropriate authorities, specifically the courts, where due process and legal procedures will be followed.

President Tinubu, a prominent figure and statesman, has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s political landscape. His dedication and service to the nation have been evident for years. It is unbecoming and counterproductive to attempt to tarnish his reputation for political gain and cheap blackmail.

Furthermore, we would like to clarify that the group organising this World Press Conference under the banner of NADECO USA is not the original NADECO that President Tinubu was a part of during the Abacha era.

We urge the public not to be misled by these attempts to distort history.

In conclusion, the leadership of APC USA stands firmly against any attempts to undermine the reputation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and, by extension, Nigeria. We believe in the strength of the democratic processes and the judicial system to address any legitimate concerns.

Premature and unfounded allegations not only do a disservice to the public but also risk diverting attention from pressing issues that truly deserve scrutiny.

We remain committed to democratic principles, and we encourage this group hiding under NADECO USA to engage in constructive dialogue and allow the legal system to take its course in addressing any genuine concerns.

The supporters of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and those of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.

APC USA will organise a public campaign in Chicago on Monday, October 22, 2023 and address a world press conference to properly inform and guide the public and international community about true situation in Nigeria and the progressive leadership President Bola Tinubu is leading in our country.”