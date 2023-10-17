Kano: Governor Yusuf approves permanent employment for 5,500 volunteer teachers

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved permanent employment for 5,500 volunteer teachers under the umbrella of Better Education Services Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative in the state.

He directed the state Commissioner of Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, to commence the screening of the volunteer teachers for immediate permanent employment into the state Civil services scheme.

He gave them two weeks to screen the volunteer teachers and submit the report for further action.

Governor Yusuf gave the directive on Monday, while inaugurating the distribution of over two million educational materials to primary and secondary schools across the state.

The learning materials include text books, exercise books, school uniforms, pencils, biros, school bags, among others.

“I have just directed the Commissioner of Education and Secretary to the State Government to commence the process of screening of all of you.

“I gave them two weeks within which to submit their report so that it can begin the process of employment.

“Let me at this juncture appreciate the role of our BESDA teachers who support towards uplifting our primary education. It is based on this recognition that we will do everything to assist them,” he said.

Governor Yusuf said the initiative was part of his resolve to improve the standard of quality education in the state.

He added that, “our administration has taken bold step towards arresting the root causes in the decay that characterized our education system at all levels.

“Education is our number one, two and three priority. The Education support and instructional materials to schools in Kano State (primary, junior and secondary schools) is in keeping with our campaign promises and party manifesto to ensure provision of quality education. I urge you to make judicious use of the materials that we are distributed.”

Governor Yusuf further hinted that