Kano: Governor Yusuf approves permanent employment for 5,500 volunteer teachers
Kano: Governor Yusuf approves permanent employment for 5,500 volunteer teachers
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 11:25 am
Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusufsuf
By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved permanent employment for 5,500 volunteer teachers under the umbrella of Better Education Services Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative in the state.
He directed the state Commissioner of Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, to commence the screening of the volunteer teachers for immediate permanent employment into the state Civil services scheme.
He gave them two weeks to screen the volunteer teachers and submit the report for further action.
Governor Yusuf gave the directive on Monday, while inaugurating the distribution of over two million educational materials to primary and secondary schools across the state.
The learning materials include text books, exercise books, school uniforms, pencils, biros, school bags, among others.
“I have just directed the Commissioner of Education and Secretary to the State Government to commence the process of screening of all of you.
“I gave them two weeks within which to submit their report so that it can begin the process of employment.
“Let me at this juncture appreciate the role of our BESDA teachers who support towards uplifting our primary education. It is based on this recognition that we will do everything to assist them,” he said.
Governor Yusuf said the initiative was part of his resolve to improve the standard of quality education in the state.
He added that, “our administration has taken bold step towards arresting the root causes in the decay that characterized our education system at all levels.
“Education is our number one, two and three priority. The Education support and instructional materials to schools in Kano State (primary, junior and secondary schools) is in keeping with our campaign promises and party manifesto to ensure provision of quality education. I urge you to make judicious use of the materials that we are distributed.”
Governor Yusuf further hinted that
the state government has spent over N1.3 billion on payments of the National Examination Council and National Board for Technical Education registration fees for 57,000 indigent students.
According to him, “the era of pupils receiving lectures on the bear floor is totally over in our state. Already, we have a blueprint to ensure the provision of furniture for public institutions.
“We are operating a responsible government that would ensure the provision of qualitative and sound education for our pupils.”
He added that the state government is constructing 130 new girls’ and boys’ schools in a bid to enroll out-of-school children in the next academic session.
He said the state was also paying N20,000 monthly stipend to 40,000 indigent girls to encourage enrollment, retention, and completion of schools, while 5,000 members of the State Basic Education Service Delivery Association would be employed by the government.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Haruna-Doguwa, commended Governor Yusuf for his determination to revitalize the education sector in the state.
According to him, the state government was committed to enhance access to free quality education for all through the provision of basic learning materials to schools.
Items distributed to primary and secondary schools across the state during the event that took place at Coronation Hall, Government House, include over one million textbooks for English and mathematics; 40,000 uniforms; 670,000 exercise books; 15,000 bags and 15,000 pairs of school shoes, among others.
What do you think?