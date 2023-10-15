Liberia Elections : Weah, Boakai Look Set for Another Presidential Run- off

Sunday, October 15, 2023 10:02 am


Weah and Boakai

Abub Hashim/ Monrovia

Similar to what happened in 2017, it is again inevitable that a presidential run-off will take place 2 weeks after final results are declared for the October 10,2023 elections.
This is certain as close to 50% of the elections results have so far been declared by NEC, with incumbent President Weah slightly ahead with 44.5% of votes and his arch rival, Joseph Boakai, 43.1%.

Liberian constitution stipulates 50 percent plus, for a first round winner, which, mathematically, from ongoing vote counting projection, neither of the two candidates will score at first round.

A run-off vote will be held on the 2nd Tuesday, after release of the final results if no candidate meet the stipulated constitutional requirements in the 1st round of votes.

Liberia has a registered 2.4 million voters in the just concluded elections, with a total population of 5.4 million. It is resourced rich, with heavy rains and surrounded with thick forests.

The people are eminently expressive and vocal, particularly on contemporary issues of national interests.

